How Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps Up With Her Hair Care Routine | Beauty of the way of life

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan leads the way for a hair care brand derived from nature and bred by science. St Botanica takes a new step in its journey with the lively objective of attracting new generations of consumers. Based on extensive research, the formulations contain natural and organic ingredients and avoid preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic dyes, fragrances, etc.

IANSlife chats with the Bollywood actress for more details:

Many people find that with pregnancy their hair takes on a tool, have you been through this and if so what have you done about it?

Pregnancy can certainly cause all kinds of hair problems, especially postpartum hair loss. Fortunately, I made sure to nourish my body and my hair enough. Diet is an extremely important part of the process, so I made sure to include good fats in the form of seeds, nuts, eggs and fish. Also, I have avoided any form of extreme hairstyle as it puts a lot of stress on your scalp and you really don’t need it! St. Botanica’s Moroccan Argan Oil Massage is always my go-to for hair care and stress reliever.

Good hair really goes a long way to lift your spirits. Do you agree?

Absoutely! I think I speak for all women when I say a good hair day makes your day so much easier and brighter.

What is your hair care routine and do you think home remedies go a long way in maintaining your hair?

My hair care routine includes a deep oil massage every now and then. I shampoo and condition my hair every 2-3 days. I also incorporate the St. Botanica Hair Mask into my routine. I am a great believer in nature-inspired home remedies for nourishing hair, which is why working with St. Botanica has been such a great fit as they are inspired by nature and bred by science.

When it comes to grooming and beauty products, people are turning to products that are chemical-free, animal-free, and durable, do you find that important?

I have always been very aware of the products I use and make sure they focus on natural ingredients rather than chemicals. Sustainable shopping is the need of the moment, so it is extremely important that my beauty products are ethical and sustainable. True beauty cannot be achieved at the cost of harming others, so yes, turning to products that are cruelty-free to animals and the environment and adopting sustainable beauty methods is extremely important. This is also a reason why I swear by the brand, as all products are derived from botanical actives and the range is 90% vegan and free of parabens and sulfates.

Hair accessories, brushing or natural highlights, your favorite style?

Natural, manageable hair has always been my preference. I love a good beachy-wave look!

The one confinement habit you can’t get rid of?

One lockdown habit that I really can’t seem to get rid of is the way I always disinfect everything at home. Although, I guess it’s not the worst habit to have …

Tell us about your association with St Botanica?

I am thrilled to be the face of St. Botanica, a brand that uses the power of science to extract the best from nature and natural botany. I have always been extremely special with the products I use for my hair and St. Botanica’s belief in perfecting the art of hair care with quality formulations and Bio Actives is something I resonate with deeply.

When the brand approached me for this association, they told me about their many research-based formulations containing natural and organic ingredients, and moving away from preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic dyes, this definitely sparked my interest. It’s a serious brand that delivers serious results and as a consumer I have been delighted to see them deliver on their promise.