Entertainment
How Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps Up With Her Hair Care Routine | Beauty of the way of life
New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan leads the way for a hair care brand derived from nature and bred by science. St Botanica takes a new step in its journey with the lively objective of attracting new generations of consumers. Based on extensive research, the formulations contain natural and organic ingredients and avoid preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic dyes, fragrances, etc.
IANSlife chats with the Bollywood actress for more details:
Many people find that with pregnancy their hair takes on a tool, have you been through this and if so what have you done about it?
Pregnancy can certainly cause all kinds of hair problems, especially postpartum hair loss. Fortunately, I made sure to nourish my body and my hair enough. Diet is an extremely important part of the process, so I made sure to include good fats in the form of seeds, nuts, eggs and fish. Also, I have avoided any form of extreme hairstyle as it puts a lot of stress on your scalp and you really don’t need it! St. Botanica’s Moroccan Argan Oil Massage is always my go-to for hair care and stress reliever.
Good hair really goes a long way to lift your spirits. Do you agree?
Absoutely! I think I speak for all women when I say a good hair day makes your day so much easier and brighter.
What is your hair care routine and do you think home remedies go a long way in maintaining your hair?
My hair care routine includes a deep oil massage every now and then. I shampoo and condition my hair every 2-3 days. I also incorporate the St. Botanica Hair Mask into my routine. I am a great believer in nature-inspired home remedies for nourishing hair, which is why working with St. Botanica has been such a great fit as they are inspired by nature and bred by science.
When it comes to grooming and beauty products, people are turning to products that are chemical-free, animal-free, and durable, do you find that important?
I have always been very aware of the products I use and make sure they focus on natural ingredients rather than chemicals. Sustainable shopping is the need of the moment, so it is extremely important that my beauty products are ethical and sustainable. True beauty cannot be achieved at the cost of harming others, so yes, turning to products that are cruelty-free to animals and the environment and adopting sustainable beauty methods is extremely important. This is also a reason why I swear by the brand, as all products are derived from botanical actives and the range is 90% vegan and free of parabens and sulfates.
Hair accessories, brushing or natural highlights, your favorite style?
Natural, manageable hair has always been my preference. I love a good beachy-wave look!
The one confinement habit you can’t get rid of?
One lockdown habit that I really can’t seem to get rid of is the way I always disinfect everything at home. Although, I guess it’s not the worst habit to have …
Tell us about your association with St Botanica?
I am thrilled to be the face of St. Botanica, a brand that uses the power of science to extract the best from nature and natural botany. I have always been extremely special with the products I use for my hair and St. Botanica’s belief in perfecting the art of hair care with quality formulations and Bio Actives is something I resonate with deeply.
When the brand approached me for this association, they told me about their many research-based formulations containing natural and organic ingredients, and moving away from preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic dyes, this definitely sparked my interest. It’s a serious brand that delivers serious results and as a consumer I have been delighted to see them deliver on their promise.
Sources
2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/lifestyle/beauty-and-fashion/2021/12/02/bollywood-kareena-kapoor-hair-care.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]