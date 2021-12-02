Beasts of the Southern Wild star Dwight Henry remembers former child actor Jonshel Alexander killed in Treme





NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – A former child actor who played a leading role in the 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild was killed in a shootout in Treme over the weekend, according to NOPD reports. The identification of a second victim has not yet been released by police. The victim, 22-year-old Jonshel Alexander, was around 11 when she was cast for the low-budget but visually stunning full-length film by Benh Zeitlin, set in Montegut and the surrounding area of ​​the parish of Terrebonne. The film is the legendary story of a father and daughter living in a legendary area of ​​Louisiana known as The Bathtub and threatened by the disappearance of the coastline. Another local child actor, Quvenzhan Wallis, was 6 when she was cast to star in the film, a protagonist named Hushpuppy who made her the youngest person to be nominated for an Oscar. Alexander played the role of Joy Strong in the film, a character who shared important screen time with Wallis, serving as a close friend of the protagonists. The film, which features all South Louisiana actors with little to no acting experience, was nominated for four Academy Awards, in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Screenplay. adapted. Former co-star Dwight Henry tells us those who knew and loved Jonshel are devastated. She turned on the screen and it hurts. I’m telling you that it hurts my heart. When I think of I cried all night, says Dwight Henry. Henry knew Jonhshel long before their big screen debut together. His family lived next to his bakery on St. Claude Avenue. I remember like it was yesterday, Jonshel walked into a donut store. Like she owns the place and literally walked behind the counter, grabbed a handful of donut holes, put them in a bag. I looked at her. She looked at me and walked out the door. That made him even more special when the filmmakers decided to cast him as Wink in the 2012 Beasts of the Southern Wild alongside 12-year-old Jonshel, who played one of the main characters’ friends, Joy. Strong in a poor fictitious community in the bayou south of Houma. facing a hurricane. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and was nominated for four academy awards, including Best Picture. Henry says she was a fireball controlling the set, so smart and beautiful, looking at the pictures of the setting brings tears to her eyes. Special moments … memories I will never forget, you know because some things you can forget memories, but you know things like that when you have pictures of her man … I always look at that and I remember Jonshel, you know. I remember that thing that scene here like it was yesterday … you know. She was so special. Jonshel leaves behind a one-year-old daughter with her family who Henry says has just been crushed at the moment. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers. Do you see a spelling or grammar mistake in our story? Click here to report it. Please include the title. Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

