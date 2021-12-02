



We all know how great the bond is between Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Although King Khan owns the IPL Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, while actress Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is co-owner. Recently, an uncensored video from The Kapil Sharma Show went viral in which the actress talks about team meetings and what happens when the team isn’t playing well. The two men are known to stand together in times of crisis. Recently, when SRK’s son Aaryan Khan was released on bail, King Khan approached actress Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi to sign a bond of Rs 1 lakh in Mumbai court as surety. Meanwhile, in an uncensored viral video from The Kapil Sharma Show, Juhi Chawla shares what goes on behind Shah Rukh Khan’s team meetings with the Kolkata Knight Riders and why SRK scolds her when the team underperforms. in a match. She said, Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna. Sabke pair pad leti hoon hand, Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai. Sab karti hoon main (I start to pray to all the gods that exist and I start chanting mantras). Juhi Chawla further explains, Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. Bowling kaise kar raha hai, the bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not correct. I need to call a team meeting. Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh Khan starts berating me about the performance of our players. How is he going to bowling, the bowling should be in line with the fielding. It is not not fair. I have to call a team meeting. He scolds me. I stand there, not knowing what to do). Ishq actress reveals what Kuch Kuch star Hota Hai does when he calls the team reunion when KKR, she says, loses Wahaan by kya hota hai? Shah Rukh shuru ho jaate hai, idhar ki baatein, udhar ki baatein, iss match ki baatein, yeh mazedaar baatein, woh mazedaar baatein. Kisiko kuch nahi bolte. Just the last way, play good, haan. Meeting with khatam (But what’s going on there? Shah Rukh starts talking about funny and random stuff and doesn’t say anything to anyone. He just says, Play well, at the end. Meeting over). On the job front, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen with YRF Pathan, he’s also filming for the untitled action thriller Atlee Kumars starring Nayanthara, Sanaya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar even signed a Rajkummar Hirani film on Donkey Flight. Must read: KRK says Deepika Padukone looks like Pakistani cricketer Rameez Raja in 83; An internet user answers, Bade Zaalim Ho Miya Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/juhi-chawla-shares-shah-rukh-khan-isnt-focused-during-kkr-team-meeting-shuru-ho-jaate-hai-idhar-ki-baatein-udhar-ki-baatein/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos