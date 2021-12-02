Entertainment
21 rare photos of Bollywood celebrities from their time in school and college
We’ve all been students once and done all kinds of weird stuff that we’re embarrassed about now. Our Bollywood celebrities were no different.
Although you must have religiously shied away from all the school photos. But hey, our celebrities can’t do that. And we dug deeper on the internet and found photos from their school time. All I can say is we all have to thank our puberty!
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan attended St Columba School in Delhi. Without a doubt, he looked dashing even then. SRK was also the captain of its football, hockey and cricket teams at the same time. He further graduated from Hansraj College and went on to pursue a Masters in Mass Communication from Jamiya Millia Islamia.
2. Ranbir Kapoor
With this innocent charm and good looks, Ranbir looked great during his school years. He went to Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. He was always the troublemaker because he had problems with his teachers. According toreports, Ranbir also confessed that he was an average student. Ranbir then studied visual arts in New York and a filmmaking course at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, New York.
3. Ranveer Singh
Who else loves Ranveer for his energy? Me! He studied at the Learners Academy in Mumbai. Ranveer also received his BA from Indiana University, Bloomington. He always aspired to be an actor and took part in many stage dramas.
4. Salman Khan
Salman attended St. Stanislaus High School in Mumbai. Later he went to study at St. Xaviers College in Mumbai and later he dropped out.
5. Priyanka Chopra
Now a world star, Priyanka moved around a lot throughout India during her childhood. She studied at La Martiniere Girls’ School, Lucknow, and St. Maria Goretti College, Bareilly. Post that she graduated from Jai Hind College in Mumbai.
6. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi graduated in Fashion Design before entering Bollywood. She was educated at Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai, and began her academic career at Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women’s University (SNDT), Mumbai.
7. Saif Ali Khan
Saif went to one of the best boarding schools in Asia, Lawrence School, Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. He then went to the UK to study at Lockers Park School, Hertfordshire and completed his secondary education at Winchester College, UK.
8. Sushant Singh Rajput
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput attended St. Karens High School, Patna and Kulachi Hansraj Model School, New Delhi. Post that he went to study at Delhi College of Engineering (DCE).
9. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana was a very studious person and was paranoid about the results. She went to DAV school in Chandigarh.
10. Shahid Kapoor
This is the cutest photo I have found of Shahid and you can’t agree. He studied at Gyan Bharati, Delhi (up to 4th class) and then went to Rajhans Vidyalaya, Mumbai. Shahid graduated from Mithibai College in Mumbai.
11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai who was crowned Miss World in 1994 was unable to complete her college education. She was educated at Arya Vidya Mandir, after which she went to Jai Hind College and DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce. Aishwarya also got 90% of her HSC exams in Mumbai.
12. Akshay Kumar
The most active Bollywood star attended Don Bosco High School in Darjeeling. He then joined Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Mumbai and dropped out.reports,Akshay has accepted that education has never been a priority for him.
13. Anushka Sharma
It’s just me or even you think Anushka was adorable as a kid. She studied at the Bangalore State Army School. She then completed her degree with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Mount Carmel College. Anushka also holds a master’s degree in economics (by correspondence).
14. Siddharth Malhotra
Siddharth in Shershah is one of the best things that happened in 2021. To go further, he was educated at the Don Bosco School and the Naval Public School in Delhi. After that, he graduated from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi.
15. Disha Patani
Fitness and Disha can never go out of style. I love it for that! She is also an engineer and obtained her B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Amity University in Lucknow.
16.Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Haryana. She has always been a brilliant student and aspired to become an investment banker. She also holds a Diploma in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School, UK.
17. Deepika Padukone
Deepika attended Sophia High School in Bangalore and completed pre-university studies at Mount Carmel College.
18. Taapsee Pannu
Along with her outstanding performances in Bollywood, Taapsee is also an engineering student. She studied at Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar and graduated in Computer Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.
19. Amitabh Bachchan
Big B went to Sherwood College in Nainital. He further graduated from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.
20.Genelia D’souza
Genelia attended the Carmel Apostolic High School, Bandra. She was later admitted to St. Andrews College in Bandra.
21. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa studied at St. Anthony Girls’ High School, Chembur. She graduated from RA Podar College, Matunga.
