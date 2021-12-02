Spider-Man ticket sale portends a bright future for Hollywood NFT Quartz

The idea of ​​including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of a movie ticket promotion may seem simple enough to Sony, but things got a little tricky when they underestimated the growing craze. around the art of blockchain.

This is what Sony and its partner AMC Theaters discovered yesterday when the companies launched an advanced ticket sale for Spider-Man: No Path Home. The promotion included 86,000 NFT Spider-Man available to first-time ticket buyers who are members of the Premiere, A-List and InvestorConnect movie channel programs. The rush to buy tickets would have crashed the AMCs site, as well as the Fandango ticketing site.

The same initial rush on banknotes caused brief problems for Avengers: Endgame in 2019. But while Spider-Man is also a popular franchise, the frenzy around No way home indicates that there is also strong interest in acquiring what could become a treasured movie memento on the blockchain. After the initial wave of tickets, the scalpers began sell dozens of ticketsto the movie for anywhere from $ 200 Up to $ 25,000, prices more in line with cryptocurrency speculators than avid moviegoers. So far, only the cheapest tickets seem to generate real interest from bidders, but many of the more expensive auctions are still open.

Metaverse fan swag could become his most important source of future ancillary income

The NFT offering marks the first such attempt to pair NFT freebies with a major movie theater release. However, to acquire the NFTs, which are digital cartoons (there are 108 variations) by the animation house Cubs Studios, customers must have their tickets scanned in a physical theater.

Once the tickets are scanned, a code will be emailed to the ticket buyer on December 22, allowing that customer to redeem it on the wax blockchain for one of Spider-Man’s digital art NFTs. What makes these designs unique compared to traditional jpegs and gifs is that these digital images exist on the Wax blockchain as unique digital assets. NFT owners can create a Wax wallet to access the Wax blockchain where Spider-Man NFTs are registered.

Pairing offline commerce with securing potentially valuable virtual assets is a daring experience for both companies steeped in Hollywood tradition. But the first indications are that Sony and AMC may have figured out how to leverage NFTs in a new way that generates box office and metaverse revenue.

This is absolutely the first step to well-known Hollywood [intellectual property] finding new ways to engage their fans, Mike Rubin, founder of Los Angeles-based startup NFT Dreamium LaboratoriesQuartz said. This marks the start of Hollywood experimentation with essentially the digital version of a collectible movie poster.

Hollywood studios and creators face growing NFT legal minefield

Hollywood always seeks to coexist with NFTs and, ideally, to exploit them. Shortly after director Quentin Tarantino announced plans to sell NFTs based on his pulp Fiction classic, Miramax, the studio behind the film, has launched a lawsuit. The studio claimed Tarantino had relinquished almost all of his rights to Pulp Fiction. The lawsuit also serves as a firm warning to any other creator of the film industry who might be tempted by NFT riches to violate contractual agreements related to popular projects.

Another approach involves Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, who stars in a new sci-fi movie titled Zero contact. This film was included in an NFT auction which won nearly six figures, with successful bidders cameos in the movie as well as digital posters and art. Figures like these aren’t likely to inspire larger studios to attempt to auction off extras in their films, but the experiment could offer a new funding model for tech-savvy independent filmmakers.

Beyond static images and 3D animations, the most likely future of Hollywood NFTs will be in the area of ​​gamification of these virtual assets. This is what Warner Bros. in the run-up to the December 22 release Matrix resurrections. The custom NFT character series from the world of The matrix will also have new features unlocked by the studio over time, giving NFTs more interactivity and lifespan to serve as active connections for fans.

The next phase will be interactivity, says Rubin, and more personalized engagement of fans with their favorite movie characters.