Meghan wins legal battle against mail on Sunday





LONDON Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, on Thursday won a decisive victory in her long legal feud with a British tabloid, as an appeals court rejected an offer from the newspaper’s publisher, The Mail on Sunday, to force a trial over her claim that she violated her privacy by posting an anguished letter she sent to her estranged father in 2018. The three judges upheld a judgment by a High Court judge in February that the publication of the letter by The Mails did not require a trial because it was patently excessive and therefore illegal. Meghan, an American and former actress, could reasonably have expected the contents of the letter to remain private. The move will spare Meghan a sensational lawsuit in which she may have had to testify against her father, Thomas Markle, a retired Hollywood lighting designer, who she fell out with before her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. In the letter, she accused Mr Markle, who did not attend the ceremony and then spoke to the tabloids about their breakup, of breaking her heart into a million pieces.

The ruling also got Meghan off the hook for misleading the court by denying that she had engaged with the authors of a flattering book about the couple. Her apology for the misstatement, which she blamed on flawed memory, was a PR embarrassment, but Thursday’s decision means it won’t be more than that. The statement, the court said, had no bearing on the legal question of whether The Mail violated his privacy. It was, at best, a regrettable oversight on his part, but it does not seem to me to relate to the issues raised in the grounds of appeal, said Judge Geoffrey Vos, writing on behalf of the Panel of Three. . Lawyers for The Mails publisher, Associated Newspapers, argued that Meghan’s involvement in the attempt to shape the book shows a pattern of careful handling of her public image. As a public figure, they said, she should have been aware that there was a risk that the letter would leak. The Mail obtained the letter, presumably from Mr Markle, and published excerpts from it in February 2019. The Mail cited emails between the Duchess and her then communications secretary Jason Knauf in which she asked him to review a draft of the letter. Obviously everything I’ve written is taking into account that this might be disclosed, so I was meticulous in my choice of words, she wrote. The Duchess, he said, asked if addressing Mr Markle as a dad would be a smart PR strategy. Since I’ve never called him that daddy, she wrote, it may make sense to open as such (although he’s less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event he runs away , that would pull on the sensitive strings.

The court acknowledged that the new evidence suggested Meghan was concerned the letter might be leaked. However, he concluded that even if presented at a trial, it would not change the ruling by High Court Judge Mark Warby that The Mail had violated his privacy by posting clips of it. . The contents of the letter were private when it was written and when it was published, although the applicant, it seems by now, realized that his father could leak its contents to the media, said the tribunal.

Mr Markle, 77, submitted a witness statement on behalf of The Mail in which he said he decided to publish the letter to correct misperceptions about him in an unflattering article published by People magazine . The letter, he said, actually marked the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation. Media experts said the ruling came as no surprise as the case was more about privacy and copyright than press freedom. Had Meghan written to a government official, said Meera Selva, deputy director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford, it would be easier to argue that it is in the public interest to publish it. . For Harry and Meghan, who have been in a feud with the tabloids, it was a resounding victory but not one that seemed likely to end the bitterness between them and the media. Harry has a separate lawsuit pending against two other tabloids for hacking his cell phone. For almost three years since this began, I have been patient with deception, intimidation and calculated attacks, the Duchess said in a statement. The courts have held the accused to account and I hope we all start to do the same. Because as far away as it sounds from your personal life, it isn’t. Tomorrow it could be you.

Meghan, who now lives with Harry and their two children in Montecito, Calif., Has redefined herself in the United States as a celebrity, business owner, investor and social activist. But in Britain, where couples’ split with the royal family still resonates, the lawsuit has earned Meghan a mixture of sympathy and contempt. The Sun, another tabloid, took hold of her confession that she had misled the court, heading Little Miss Forgetful over an unflattering caricature of Meghan, from Little Miss, a series of books for children in English.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/02/world/europe/meghan-duchess-sussex-tabloid-privacy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos