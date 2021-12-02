Why Bollywood is embracing NFTs





Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Nigam and Salman Khan are among the first in Bollywood to adopt NFTs (non-fungible tokens). They are digital assets represented on a blockchain where each token is unique and has its own value, explains Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Guardian Link. The Chennai-based company recently made headlines for conceptualizing and creating Amitabh Bachchans’ NFT collection technology that featured Madhushala, in which the superstar recited her father’s acclaimed poetry. It was sold for $ 756,000, which equates to Rs 5.5 crore, sending shock waves through what is an infant but rapidly growing industry. Even if the assets are not tangible, duplication is rare as buyers know it would reduce the added value of the Subramaniam property. The attraction for movie celebrities, besides monetary gain, is that it offers them a new way to reach their fans. (The highest bidder for the Madhushala NFT will also benefit from a welcome session with the Big B itself.) When Instagram first launched, very few immediately got into it, and then they realized that it could be a more candid way to connect with fans, says Subramaniam. For a musical artist, probably within the next couple of years, their next album would be an NFT launch. he could control [its marketing] better and he could give it to fans in a much more direct way. This explains why Nigam decided to launch his first song in English, Hall of Fame, first on the NFT market. When Rajan Navani, vice president and general manager of JetSynthesys, approached Nigam with the offer to launch his own NFTs, he knew it was hard to refuse. It was a new way to explore things that are exclusive and very personal to me, says Nigam. NFTs are actually the present and the future because we have the ability to disseminate exclusive, rare and unique creative works of art that have both value and access. Some like Fantico, an NFT and games platform, also offer physical or tangible assets from the media and entertainment realm. He recently sold a Shahenshah costume and also has other movie and sports memorabilia. We’re trying to create an experience for fans where NFTs become a tool for interacting with celebrities, said Abhayanand Singh, CEO of Fantico, who collaborated with fellow legendary actor Kamal Haasan to launch his NFT collection. The former would connect with fans through print media, then on TV and online, followed by a social media presence. From now on, presence in the metaverse will become mandatory if you want to reach a larger audience that is interested in the virtual world. NFTs also increase the value of digital art and create more employment opportunities in the world of digital design. You are creating alternative monetization avenues for young artists who believe in the digital future, Singh says. A whole new avenue is being created through the sale of JPEG, GIF, 2D and 3D images and moving images. And luckily for the celebrities, fans are willing to dive in their pockets to own a piece. Subscribe to India Today magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india-today-insight/story/why-bollywood-is-embracing-nfts-1883451-2021-12-02

