The Array collective, made up of 11 people, won the Turner Prize: we have to come together on this subject! | Turner Prize

Its the next morning the day before, the night in which the 11 members of the Belfast-based collective Array, along with two hugging girls and a little child with golden hair, stepped onto the cathedral podium from Coventry in their sparkling finery to receive the Turner Prize. Three of them Emma Campbell, Sighle Bhreathnach-Cashell and Stephen Millar volunteered to brave a hangover and speak on behalf of this group of friends. Each has their own artistic practice, but they won the award as a collective, through which they advocate on issues such as women’s rights, language rights and LGBT rights, with wild costumes, smart banners and a lot of black humor.

As you step into their section of the Turner Prize exhibition, at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry, you are enveloped in the dark, comfortable and slightly anarchic arms of a sbn, or illicit bar, where every detail, from the banners hanging from the ceiling to Ulster’s red hand-painted ashtrays, has a story, a meaning in their campaign history, on often difficult and painful issues like abortion.

Our sbn, says Bhreathnach-Cashell, almost looks like a self-portrait from Northern Ireland. When tourists come to Northern Ireland, even English tourists, people always say how friendly the place is, sitting next to the conflict. The irony of this is not lost on us. But we also thought consciously, let’s do [our part of the show] a comfortable place, for people to sit in and absorb and take time with.

There are no trustafarians in Array

The warmth of the space is a way to defuse the tensions and traumas inherent in Northern Ireland’s past and present and to invite visitors to stand still, sit and think about it in context who doesn’t feel too dignified or didactic. As Millar says: where would you prefer to be, the pub or a gallery?

The night before, when asked what they were planning to do with the 25,000 prizes as they stood on the platform, there was talk of doing something about the perilous state of the studios. that they share. This morning, the reality of being part of a collective is more wisely taken into account: Okay, sure, you have to have a meeting about it, says Campbell. She had tried, before the awards ceremony, to make everyone think about what they would do if they won, but no one wanted to spoil their chances. (Making decisions as a group is, they suggest, just as difficult as one might expect. It is even difficult to find time for meetings, because everyone has a paid job to support their art. It is difficult to even find time for meetings. there are no followers in Array, Campbell said.)

The writing on the wall of the decorated bar. Photograph: John Robertson / The Guardian

After they were nominated for the Turner Prize, news broke that the building they occupied in Belfast had been sold and they were due out in 18 months. It’s not just the old story of gentrification following in the wake of artists, says Bhrathnach-Cashell, but terrible town planning and capitalism gone mad. There are plenty of needlessly empty apartment buildings in the city center, they say, but the rents have gone crazy. They would like to stay in the center: this way anyone can walk by quickly and make or pick up a banner if there is a step.

It’s an intriguing year for the Turner Prize, as the judges made the decision to only shortlist collectives. This was partly pragmatic, in the face of the cancellation of many exhibitions that would normally have been considered (officially, the prize rewards an artist’s exhibitions in the year preceding the nomination). But it was also a political gesture, to bring community and social action to the fore during the pandemic. Some found it to be a pipe dream, the continuation of an odd period for the award, as last year it was commuted to a series of scholarships; and the year before, the shortlisted artists refused to be opposed, jointly claiming the prize.

The explosive and neoliberal individualism of the Young British Artists gave way to the notion of art in the service of a social end, Jake Chapman, nominated with his brother Dinos in 2003, told the New York Times. I just wonder when it will merge with social services. Some will not mourn this explosive neoliberalism, however. Nonetheless, the result is that the first Northern Irish artists to win the award were not superstars Willie Doherty or Cathy Wilkes, but a group of ordinary and unstarred artists for work which some argue extends the definition of l art at the breaking point.

Array ignores this criticism. After all, Campbell says, all art is political, even if the artist doesn’t think so. That is to say that all cultural production is linked to its political context, in particular in the way in which it is financed. On the flip side, there is a lot of art in the way Array draws attention to the causes they espouse. Exhibited in their sbn in Coventry is a film of an event they hosted in Belfast this year, the Druithaibs Ball, which involved a phantasmagoria of wild performances, stories and costumes bringing a carnival lightness to an often dark, difficult and political backdrop Split. Not all who were there were from the collective, the event was a larger celebration of art in Belfast and beyond, marking Northern Ireland’s centenary in our way. Gay rights activist Richard OLeary, for example, told a touching (and true) story about the fairies of Northern Ireland, purposefully merging the word’s implications to give its story a mythical backlash.

What are you going to take? The Array collective is comfortable with its winning entry. Photograph: John Robertson / The Guardian

Members of Array, who include both Catholics and Protestants, also use the language of pre-Christian Irish folklore to dig under a more recent history: that of the legacy of British colonialism and sectarian divide, which attacks them otherwise at every turn. We want to show an alternative voice to the green or orange bigot, says Bhreathnach-Cashell. But at the same time, it infuses everything. It’s in us to live there.

The image of Sheela-na-Gig, an ancient female symbol who holds her vulva open, has accompanied them on marches for reproductive rights, which remain in dire straits in Northern Ireland as Westminster and Stormont fight over the rights. abortion laws. And then there’s the Morrgan, a shifting character in Irish folklore who Campbell said was a very good representation of the idea of ​​the virgin, mother and old woman; this very restricted idea of ​​femininity, especially from the DUP, which restricts what women can be.

La Morrgan (AKA Campbell) recently traveled to Westminster to beg for reproductive rights. Millar has crafted his own character, The Long Shadow, with the shadow being the unresolved trauma of conflict that no one ever sees properly, which continues to take a toll on suicide rates and mental health in the region. As he says: There has been a civil war here. And no one ever talks about it.

Sometimes the atmosphere is more airy and more mischievous. A banner in the sbn reads: Prepared for Peas, Ready for Sausage Wars, a reference to perhaps Belfast’s most famous paramilitary mural which, accompanied by a sinister image of hooded gunmen, reads like follows: Prepared for peace, ready for war. The rewording of the tables is a dig into the sausage war and DUPs feared earlier this year that British firecrackers would struggle to find their way to Northern Ireland due to Brexit. It is a typical Array movement to disarm, in every way, the violent symbols of past regions. Sometimes the culture here just gives you a joke on a plate, says Campbell.

Whatever you think of the Turner Prize and the direction it has taken this year, it’s hard not to be elated by the sense of collective hope, their passion for change and their hard-earned humor, a sparkle of light in the dark.