Warm up at the beach with music, comedy and wine





It’s hard to believe that there was a time when our seaside towns rolled onto the sidewalks with the first signs of cold. On the contrary, the bars and restaurants of the district have many activities on the program in the weeks to come. In Ocean City, Fagers Island continues to host events focused on food, adult drink, and music year-round. Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming Winter Wine Fest weeks ($ 64). R&B group Pebble to Pearl will perform at the festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. Fagers also has tickets on sale for their seventh annual Winter Warmerevent, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 26 ($ 64). This will focus on craft beers from local and regional brewers, and will include classic rock band Fizz playing hits from the 60s to the 80s. In the more immediate future, Fagers will present a free show from the jazz-lounge singer. Bryan Clark at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 6. Elsewhere in Ocean City, Seacrets will be hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 3 ($ 10). Morley Hall will be filled with local vendors offering art, jewelry and clothing with DJBobby-O providing a musical soundtrack. Seacrets also announced an event for the New Year which is expected to sell out well in advance. The comedy for a cause will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday January 28 and will feature Keith Purnell, The ReverendBob Levy, Stevie Jay and Chica Loca. Tickets are on sale now for $ 75 per table (up to five people). All proceeds will be donated to the OCbranch of the Believe In Tomorrow Childrens Foundation. In Rehoboth Beach, The Pond nightclub on Route 1 southbound offers its Monday Comedy Night the first week of every month. The December 6 edition will be hosted by Comedy Central alumnus Robert Mac. It also features sets by the emcee, Macy Morris, and special guests Timmy Hall and Danny Charnely. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended; seats start at 6 p.m., with laughter starting at 8 p.m. In downtown Rehoboth, the Dogfish Head Brewery has a free concert for Friday, December 3rd. National recording group Sarah Borges & the BrokenSingles will perform rock and Americana originals from their various albums, accompanied by special guest guitarist Eric Ambel. All of Dogfishs’ music events this fall and winter take place early from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Last week in this column, we mentioned that tickets would go on sale online November 26 for a pair of country star JimmieAllen concerts next month at Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach. They went fast. According to Rudder owner Alex Pires, the 1,000 tickets were collected in nine minutes. The annual two-day charity event will take place on December. 17-18, and this year’s recipient will be the Milton Mariner MiddleSchool. Hometown hero Allen has also vowed to stage a summer 2022 sequel to the Bettie James Fest in recent years, which has drawn around 4,000 fans at Hudson Fields in Milton. Email Roger Hillis at [email protected] Following:Rehoboth Beach landmark-inspired promenade hotel removes major obstacle Following:Christmas parades in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware: when and where to get in the mood

