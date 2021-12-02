Fardeen Khan on his return to Bollywood: I feel like a newcomer

Connect with us

Last year, Fardeen Khan took social media by storm with his massive transformation as he shed pounds and looked fit. Later, when the actor was pictured outside the office of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, reports circulated that the actor wanted to return to Bollywood after 11 years.

The reports turned out to be true as a few months ago Sanjay Gupta announced his next production Visfot with Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film is the official remake of the Venezuelan film

rock Paper Scissors. Visfot also stars Krystal D’Souza.

Recently when Fardeen attended the special screening of Ahan Shetty-Tara Shetty’s film

Tadap, the actor in an interaction with reporters spoke of making his return to Bollywood. He said: “It’s very exciting! I feel like a newcomer to Bollywood.”

The

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya
The actor said he was there to support Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan. Speaking about his equation with Suniel, Fardeen said: “Suniel was my co-star in my second movie.

Jungle
(2000). He has been a close friend and for years he has been my benefactor. He was extremely supportive. He’s the kind of guy who’s always there when you need him. He is literally a phone call away. I have great esteem and respect for Suniel. We go back a long way. “

He added, “I met Ahan a few times when he was a kid. Look at him now! He looks very promising as an actor. I’m sure he has a great career ahead of him. I have to say he seems to have worked really hard on himself.Let’s see how it all works.

Article first published: Thursday December 2nd, 2021, 2:58 PM [IST]

