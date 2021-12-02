Biopics and real life incidents continue to be the flavor of Bollywood in 2021

Image Source: INSTAGRAM / SIDHARTH, AKSHAY, RANVEER Shershaah Posters, Bell bottom, 83

In recent years, the Hindi entertainment industry has thrived on biopics or movies based on real life incidents. It’s not a new topic to experiment with, but recently unsung heroes and sports figures have found their way onto the big screen amid cheers and applause. Vicky Kaushal’s award-winning national film, “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, instilled a “josh” among filmmakers that led to celebrations from figures from all walks of life. It seems that lately there has been an effort by directors to simulate reality through different types of films.

A few years ago, what started as a mainstream experiment with films, like “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, “Padman” or “Neerja”, is gaining more and more favor with filmmakers with more and more releases. in the genre in 2021. This year we saw the life of an Indian spy unfolding on screen with “Bell Bottom”, we also became a part of J Jayalalithaa’s journey in “Thalaivi” and similarly, we were there to see badminton ace Saina Nehwal being cheered on in houses as Parineeti Chopra stepped into his shoes. However, the biopic that made the most noise this year was “Shershaah” by Sidharth Malhotra. Digitally released, the OTT platform announced that the film which also stars Kiara Advani has become the most viewed film on Amazon Prime Video. For “Shershaah”, the filmmakers have turned to old war clippings to uncover an engaging slice of the bravery of the commoners.

What these films have in common is that they are all stories imbued with an everyday flavor, telling inspiring stories of an ordinary man who triumphs in extraordinary situations.

With the influx of more and more films of this type, it has become a trend to weave stories about unusual events involving ordinary people. Film historian SMM Ausaja sees this as a “positive sign” for Bollywood. “Cinema and art must always reflect society. It is a positive sign that more and more filmmakers are offering films based on reality. With the medium, like films and shows, the new generation will learn the significant events of the past, ”he told IANS.

These films are not just a celebration for the personalities hiding in plain sight, but lucrative, instant topics for audiences and a scholarship for filmmakers, at least that’s what recent releases have shown us. Akshay Kumar’s “Bell Bottom”, which is said to be based on a true story, grossed Rs 50.58 crore at the box office at a time when movie theater occupancy rates were below 50%.

When filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was asked about Bollywood and the trend, he said it was the result of crowd behavior. When a few biopics fail to show box office results, the trend will stop.

“If a biopic works, people start doing biopics. If comedy movies work, then people start making comedy movies and then if action movies start working, they make action movies. C “So is a phase and we have to see how long that phase lasts. If 3, 4 films fail, then that phase will end,” Vikram told media in 2019.

Bollywood’s inclination for such true stories will be on display at the close of this year. Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated film “83” hits theaters on December 24th. Given the buzz surrounding the sports biopic, it looks like he’s joining leagues of movies like “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, “MS Dhoni The Untold Story” and “Mary Kom”.

Well, the propensity will continue next year too. 2022 will see many films taking inspiration from personalities who have objected to the possibility of doing something that stands out, in a real-life situation.

Over the next few months, Bollywood has several such stories lined up. There’s “Sam Manekshaw,” in which actor Vicky Kaushal will play Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. We also have “Shabaash Mitthu” with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. She will familiarize the audience with the life of Indian Women’s Cricket Team skipper Mithali Raj. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will also join the list with “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. With Alia Bhatt playing the main character, the film chronicles the controversial life of an infamous brothel owner and matriarch who resided in Mumbai Kamathipura.

Ajay Devgn’s “Maidaan” is another upcoming film in the genre. “Maidaan” tells the story of legendary footballer Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also the coach and manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Considering the projects lined up, it looks like if there is the right mix of story and drama, the appeal of such tales will become much more substantial.