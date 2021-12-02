Serena Williams writes The Adventures of Qai Qai





Growing up with few diverse dolls, Serena Williams wanted a doll that her daughter Olympia could relate to. In 2019, she joined forces with Invisible Universe to host Qai Qai which has since grown into a social media sensation with 3.2 million followers on TikTok, over 350,000 followers on Instagram and 25,000 on Twitter. Now winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments, the philanthropist and businesswoman can add the author to her illustrious list of titles. Williams (in partnership with Invisible Universe, an entertainment technology company) will release a children’s picture book titled The Adventures of Qai Qai on September 27, 2022, via Feiwel and Friends, a Macmillan imprint. Oprah Daily unveils the cover illustrated by famous illustrator Yesenia Moises. “Story time is such an important pillar of our bedtime routine, like so many around the world. Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home, ”said Williams, who is also a partner and investor in Invisible Universe. The picture book features Qai Qai (pronounced Kway Kway) who was interviewed exclusively by Oprah Daily in 2019. When the fictional character was asked about the importance of portrayal, Qai Qai said, “It is essential that children can turn on the television, flip through a magazine or scroll through Instagram for the people they want. admire them the most – and then see something that looks, feels, or shaped to them. And the sooner they can do it, the better. Doll tests 1940s showed just how impressionable children can be when exposed to the beauty standards of mainstream media. “ In the book, the friendship between Qai Qai and a little girl will show the importance of the power of imagination and self-confidence. “This book is an inspiration – an imaginative and magical adventure about a girl and her doll,” says Jean Feiwel, SVP and Publishing Director, Feiwel and Friends. “But it’s so much more! It’s a celebration of the power of representation, brought to life by Serena’s strength as a storyteller and the stunning artwork of Yesenia Moises. Qai Qai the doll is already loved by many many families, and we can’t wait to share it with young readers in this new and inventive way. ” Qai Qai doll by Serena Williams, 14.5 inch baby girls doll with coloring box, includes removable outfit with tutu and onesie, stand-alone, baby doll for ages 3 and up, by Just Play Just play

