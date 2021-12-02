Athletes from Villages Prepare for Statewide Stage | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

The mood was different when the Villages aquatic swim team returned to the pool after Thanksgiving. We did special sprints to get people in the mood, said VAST head coach Bob Jennings.

When the schedule moves to December, the Florida Senior Games are just around the corner. And that has not changed, even in the midst of a senior Games cycle that has undergone significant virus disruption over the past 20 months.

The Games begin Saturday in Greater Fort Lauderdale, with more than 150 athletes from Villages heading south over the next two-plus weeks to compete against the best in the rest of the state.

It validates what we’re doing here, said Rick Riddle, coach of the Villages Track & Field Club. Everything that we build as a track and field family and as track athletes is truly validated when we face people outside of our own group.

Said Jennings: It’s an annual tradition that we look forward to. This was true even last December, when the Games had to be moved from South Florida and scattered to various venues across the mid-section of the States. And now, as part of its more traditional one-site festival, more than 1,700 participants are ready to compete.

We were very pleased with the support from our senior Florida athletes, said Nick Gandy, communications consultant for the Florida Sports Foundation. They haven’t let us down last year, and they haven’t let us down this year.

Gandy noted that pickleball has drawn over 400 participants, the most for a single sport in Florida Senior Games history. This tournament will take place after the rest of the festival, which takes place December 16-19 in Coral Springs. The Games also attracted more than 300 track and field athletes, as well as nearly 200 swimmers.

When you see the number of competitors and hear the (starting) gunshots, it gets you going a bit, Riddle said. In the villages, volleyball tops the list for most participants with 31. Athletics will have 20 athletes competing; VAST sends 18 swimmers.

More than half a dozen athletes will compete in two different sports. When asked if the Florida Senior Games were a big date on the VAST calendar, Jennings replied: In a big red pen. Besides the national competition, it’s a very, very important competition for this swimming team. This is the 30th edition of the Florida Senior Games, which started in 1992 in Bradenton and spent three years in The Villages from 2003 to 2005.

It can also serve as a multi-level stepping stone for the late arrival of the Senior National Games in Fort Lauderdale next May. These games were originally set for last month, but were pushed back out of respect for virus issues. Due to the date change, the state festival offers an additional chance for anyone who has not qualified for the nationals to be added to the list. Not that you would think there is much left-wing Gandy noted that some 2,700 Florida athletes have already qualified. If even a third of them attended the national championships, that would match the more than 900 Floridians who took part in the 2017 edition in Birmingham.

We wanted to qualify as many Florida athletes as possible, Gandy said. We want to be good hosts (competitively) because we are hosting the Senior National Games for the first time since 1999.

For those who have already qualified, the State Games can serve as a sort of dry race in anticipation of May. Many of this month’s venues, but not all, will not be the same as for the National Championships. It’s good to have a little experience (on site), just to know where you’re going and so on, said Riddle, whose athletes will compete at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar. It is also a good lead. Not like other places they put us. Said Jennings:

More than anything else, it is the camaraderie of all of us together. Everyone really supports everyone during the competition, cheering on their teammates. It is very special; it gives you an extra boost.

And while medals are arguably the most visible award, it’s also important to celebrate when a teammate sets a personal best. You don’t necessarily win gold because there is (maybe) another high quality athlete, Riddle said. Said Jennings: Sometimes a person gets fourth when they might have swam the best race of their life. And that’s just as important as finishing first.

So is the experience of spending time with teammates. Jennings recalled a meeting on the east coast of Florida several years ago, when temperatures dropped in the 1940s, made worse by the rain. I guarantee you it comes up all the time, Jennings said. When it’s cold, someone always says, Hey, remember that year we all froze?

Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or [email protected]