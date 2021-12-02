Entertainment
Athletes from Villages Prepare for Statewide Stage | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages
The mood was different when the Villages aquatic swim team returned to the pool after Thanksgiving. We did special sprints to get people in the mood, said VAST head coach Bob Jennings.
When the schedule moves to December, the Florida Senior Games are just around the corner. And that has not changed, even in the midst of a senior Games cycle that has undergone significant virus disruption over the past 20 months.
The Games begin Saturday in Greater Fort Lauderdale, with more than 150 athletes from Villages heading south over the next two-plus weeks to compete against the best in the rest of the state.
It validates what we’re doing here, said Rick Riddle, coach of the Villages Track & Field Club. Everything that we build as a track and field family and as track athletes is truly validated when we face people outside of our own group.
Said Jennings: It’s an annual tradition that we look forward to. This was true even last December, when the Games had to be moved from South Florida and scattered to various venues across the mid-section of the States. And now, as part of its more traditional one-site festival, more than 1,700 participants are ready to compete.
We were very pleased with the support from our senior Florida athletes, said Nick Gandy, communications consultant for the Florida Sports Foundation. They haven’t let us down last year, and they haven’t let us down this year.
Gandy noted that pickleball has drawn over 400 participants, the most for a single sport in Florida Senior Games history. This tournament will take place after the rest of the festival, which takes place December 16-19 in Coral Springs. The Games also attracted more than 300 track and field athletes, as well as nearly 200 swimmers.
When you see the number of competitors and hear the (starting) gunshots, it gets you going a bit, Riddle said. In the villages, volleyball tops the list for most participants with 31. Athletics will have 20 athletes competing; VAST sends 18 swimmers.
More than half a dozen athletes will compete in two different sports. When asked if the Florida Senior Games were a big date on the VAST calendar, Jennings replied: In a big red pen. Besides the national competition, it’s a very, very important competition for this swimming team. This is the 30th edition of the Florida Senior Games, which started in 1992 in Bradenton and spent three years in The Villages from 2003 to 2005.
It can also serve as a multi-level stepping stone for the late arrival of the Senior National Games in Fort Lauderdale next May. These games were originally set for last month, but were pushed back out of respect for virus issues. Due to the date change, the state festival offers an additional chance for anyone who has not qualified for the nationals to be added to the list. Not that you would think there is much left-wing Gandy noted that some 2,700 Florida athletes have already qualified. If even a third of them attended the national championships, that would match the more than 900 Floridians who took part in the 2017 edition in Birmingham.
We wanted to qualify as many Florida athletes as possible, Gandy said. We want to be good hosts (competitively) because we are hosting the Senior National Games for the first time since 1999.
For those who have already qualified, the State Games can serve as a sort of dry race in anticipation of May. Many of this month’s venues, but not all, will not be the same as for the National Championships. It’s good to have a little experience (on site), just to know where you’re going and so on, said Riddle, whose athletes will compete at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar. It is also a good lead. Not like other places they put us. Said Jennings:
More than anything else, it is the camaraderie of all of us together. Everyone really supports everyone during the competition, cheering on their teammates. It is very special; it gives you an extra boost.
And while medals are arguably the most visible award, it’s also important to celebrate when a teammate sets a personal best. You don’t necessarily win gold because there is (maybe) another high quality athlete, Riddle said. Said Jennings: Sometimes a person gets fourth when they might have swam the best race of their life. And that’s just as important as finishing first.
So is the experience of spending time with teammates. Jennings recalled a meeting on the east coast of Florida several years ago, when temperatures dropped in the 1940s, made worse by the rain. I guarantee you it comes up all the time, Jennings said. When it’s cold, someone always says, Hey, remember that year we all froze?
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or [email protected]
Sources
2/ http://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/villages-athletes-preparing-for-statewide-stage/article_cb942732-5332-11ec-a1ae-b3b34700074a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]