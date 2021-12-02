Indias Yash Raj Films Enters Streaming Production With The Railway Men | New





Indian production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) is launching a streaming content production company, YRF Entertainment, which defined The Railway Men, on the Bhopal industrial disaster in 1984, as its first project. Directed by newcomer Shiv Rawail, the project is described as a tribute to the railway workers of Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984, the world’s largest man-made industrial disaster. Thousands of people have died and more than 500,000 have been exposed to toxic gases following the leak from the Union Carbide India pesticide plant in Bhopal in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Railway workers, which began filming yesterday (December 1), will star R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan. YRF leader Aditya Chopra will be Rawail’s mentor during the making of the series. It will begin to be broadcast on December 2, 2022 to mark the sacrifice made by the railway workers during the disaster, which occurred on the night of December 2 to 3, 1984. YRF Entertainment plans to produce four more high-profile projects in its first year of operation. YRF Senior Vice President Akshaye Widhani said: The Bhopal gas tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has affected dozens of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audiences and it is our tribute to the unsung heroes of tragedy who, although they saved thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people at worldwide. Yogendra Mogre, Executive Producer at YRF Entertainment, added: Railway workers is our tribute to their spirit, their courage and their humanity. It’s a story that had to be told. We will spare no effort to ensure that this story reaches the audience around the world in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of the devastation this tragedy has caused in India. YRF is considering launching its own streaming service, but hasn’t said if Railway workers will broadcast on this service or on a third-party platform. The studio has licensed several of its iconic films, such as Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Dil to Pagal Hai, to Amazon Prime, and more recently made an agreement with the streamer for the current version Bunty Aur Babli 2 and upcoming titles Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai jordaar and shamshera.

