“Laverne & Shirley” Actor Eddie Mekka Dies at 69





Eddie Mekka, famous for his role as Carmine Ragusa on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, has passed away. He was 69 years old. Mekka died at his home in Newhall, Calif., His brother, Warren Mekjian, told NBC News. It is not known how or when he died, but Mekjian said there was no indication that his death was suspicious and that he died on Friday or Saturday. After Mekka’s neighbors did not hear from him for “a few days,” Mekjian said they monitored him and found his body at his home, adding that he received the call of his death. Saturday morning. Eddie always joked, laughed, loved to sing and dance, he was a good storyteller and very talented, Mekjian said. We will miss him. Mekka was best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa, Shirley Feeney’s boyfriend in “Laverne and Shirley”. The sitcom aired from 1976 to 1983 on ABC. Co-star Michael McKean remembered the late actor on social media. “A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning”, McKean tweeted Thusday. “A really good guy and a purveyor of joy whenever the going gets sad. Appreciate these people. RIP, Eddie.” Over the course of her career, Mekka has appeared in over 50 television shows and films, including small roles in the 2006 Bill Condon film, “Dreamgirls” and the 1992 Penny Marshall film, “A League of Their Own “, according to his IMDb page. Mekka, from Worcester, Massachusetts, attended Berklee College of Music and earned a Tony nomination for his lead role in the Broadway musical “The Lieutenant” in 1975. Some of his other acting credits include “The Love Boat “,” It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia “and” The Suite Life of Zack and Cody “. Mekka is survived by her daughter, Mia, her two brothers, Warren and Wayne, and her sister, Lenore.

