Aspiring Actor Describes “False Punch” Practice – Billboard

An aspiring actor said on Wednesday (December 1) that Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother to stage a homophobic and racist attack on him in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, claiming that the old one Empire star even taught them how to throw fake punches.

Abimbola Osundairo said Smollett explained in detail how Osundairo and his brother are expected to carry out the January 29, 2019 hoax. Smollett scheduled a “test drive” and gave him a $ 100 ticket to buy supplies, Osundairo said. Osundairo told jurors that Smollett asked him to hit Smollett but “not too hard”. Once Smollett was on the ground, Osundairo said Smollett said he should give Smollett “a bruise” and “give him a noogie” – or rub his knuckles hard on Smollett’s head.

Osundairo, who worked as a substitute on Empire, said he and his brother agreed because he felt indebted to Smollett for helping him in his acting career. Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report – one count for every time he made a report, to three different officers. The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service.

Osundairo said he and his brother struggled to identify a good location for the staged attack, walking around in the early morning of January 29 in weather Osundairo described as “colder than penguin feet. “. According to Osundario, when the brothers spotted Smollett around 2 a.m., Osundairo – as reported earlier by Smollett – shouted a homophobic slur and his brother shouted, “This is MAGA country”. “MAGA” was an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”.

After punching Smollett in the face and throwing the actor to the ground, they tied a noose around his neck and threw bleach at him, then fled, Osundairo told jurors. The next morning, as news of a hate crime against Smollett broke, Osundairo said he sent a note of condolence to Smollett, also as instructed. He was like, “Bruh, say that’s not true. I pray for a speedy recovery.

Osundairo testified that Smollett gave him a check for $ 3,500 and wrote on it that it was for a nutrition and training program. But Osundairo said the money was both for the program and to help organize the attack. A defense attorney told jurors at the openings that Smollett was a “real victim” and that the brothers’ accounts are unreliable.

Earlier Wednesday, Osundairo said that days before the attack, Smollett showed him hate mail he allegedly received at the TV studio. Jurors saw the note, which included a drawing of a person suspended by a noose, with a gun pointed at the stick figure.

A few days later, he said, Smollett texted him asking him to meet “in secret,” which he said meant a private meeting about something secret. Osundairo said it was during this meeting that Smollett first asked him to “beat him” and asked if his brother could help him.

“I was confused, I look puzzled” as Smollett “explained that he wanted me to pretend to beat him,” Osundairo told jurors. Osundairo said that before the staged attack, Smollett led the brothers to where it would happen, and they decided the men should bleach Smollett rather than the original plan to ‘use gasoline. He also said Smollett said a camera in the area would record the attack. Smollett said he wanted to use the recording for media purposes, Osundairo said.

Also on Wednesday, Chicago Police Detective Kimberly Murray, who interviewed Smollett on the morning of the attack, said he told him he had received a threatening phone call days earlier, but he said refused to hand over his cell phone, which the detective said could help police piece together a timeline. She said Smollett would also not consent to providing medical records or a DNA sample.

Murray also said Smollett told him he was assaulted by two men – one white and wearing a ski mask, the other he couldn’t see – as he walked home after having bought a sandwich. A Chicago police officer said on Tuesday that investigators tracked down the Osundairo brothers, who are black, using surveillance video and taxi and carpool tapes. When taken into custody, the siblings told police how Smollett orchestrated the fake attack.

A detective who questioned Smollett after the brothers’ arrest said Smollett then began to change his story. Smollett told Detective Robert Graves that the attacker had “pale skin”, despite previously saying the attacker was white. Graves also told Smollett that the brothers were in custody for the hate crime.

“He said, ‘It can’t be them, they’re black as sin,'” said Graves, saying he understood that the brothers’ skin was very dark. Graves said during the February 14 interview, Smollett said he would sign a lawsuit against the brothers, although his lawyer arrested him. About 90 minutes later, Smollett texted one of the brothers, Graves said.

“I know 1000% that you and your brother have done nothing wrong and never would,” the text read. Graves said he concluded that Smollett lied to him. Defense lawyer Nenye Uche said the brothers attacked Smollett, who is black and gay, “because of who he is” and suggested the brothers were homophobic.