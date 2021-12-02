‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka, native of Worcester, dies at 69 – CBS Boston

WORCESTER (CBS) – Eddie Mekka, the Worcester native who traveled to Hollywood as part of the cast of the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley”, has died. He was 69 years old.

Mekka was born in Worcester in June 1952, graduated from Burncoat High School in 1970, and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. News of his death was posted on Mekka’s Facebook page Wednesday night, claiming that he “passed away peacefully at his home in Newhall, Calif. on Saturday, November 27, 2021”. There is no word yet on the cause of death.

Mekka played Carmine Ragusa, better known as “The Big Ragu” on “Laverne & Shirley“, which aired on ABC from 1976 to 1983. Carmine was Shirley’s boyfriend on the show and was known for his vocals and lines,”You know I’d go from rags to wealth! “

In a tweet Thursday, co-star Cindy Williams who played Shirley said Mekka was a “world-class talent who could do it all.” She included a featured video of Mekka from the show.

My darling Eddie,

World-class talent who could do it all. I love you so much. I will miss you so much. But oh the wonderful memories … #EddieMecca – Cindy Williams December 2, 2021

Mekka was also in the movies “A league apart“And” Dreamgirls “, according to her IMDb page.

According to New York Post, he made his Worcester County Light Opera debut as a vocal teacher before landing his first major role in 1975 in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant”. He was nominated for a Tony for this role and a year later he joined “Laverne & Shirley”.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that Mekka “occasionally returned to Worcester to appear in shows, including playing Tevye in” Fiddler on the Roof “at the old Foothills Theater in 1999.”

Mekka leaves behind a wife and a daughter.