Entertainment
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka, native of Worcester, dies at 69 – CBS Boston
WORCESTER (CBS) – Eddie Mekka, the Worcester native who traveled to Hollywood as part of the cast of the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley”, has died. He was 69 years old.
Mekka was born in Worcester in June 1952, graduated from Burncoat High School in 1970, and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. News of his death was posted on Mekka’s Facebook page Wednesday night, claiming that he “passed away peacefully at his home in Newhall, Calif. on Saturday, November 27, 2021”. There is no word yet on the cause of death.
Mekka played Carmine Ragusa, better known as “The Big Ragu” on “Laverne & Shirley“, which aired on ABC from 1976 to 1983. Carmine was Shirley’s boyfriend on the show and was known for his vocals and lines,”You know I’d go from rags to wealth! “
In a tweet Thursday, co-star Cindy Williams who played Shirley said Mekka was a “world-class talent who could do it all.” She included a featured video of Mekka from the show.
My darling Eddie,
World-class talent who could do it all. I love you so much. I will miss you so much. But oh the wonderful memories …https://t.co/ZmBFpBxc4m #EddieMecca
– Cindy Williams (@ Cindy_Williams1) December 2, 2021
Mekka was also in the movies “A league apart“And” Dreamgirls “, according to her IMDb page.
According to New York Post, he made his Worcester County Light Opera debut as a vocal teacher before landing his first major role in 1975 in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant”. He was nominated for a Tony for this role and a year later he joined “Laverne & Shirley”.
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that Mekka “occasionally returned to Worcester to appear in shows, including playing Tevye in” Fiddler on the Roof “at the old Foothills Theater in 1999.”
Mekka leaves behind a wife and a daughter.
Sources
2/ https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/12/02/eddie-mekka-death-laverne-and-shirley-the-big-ragu-carmine-ragusa-worcester-massachusetts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]