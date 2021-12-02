Eddie Mekka Dead: Laverne and Shirley’s Big Ragoo dies at 69





Eddie Mekka, a “Laverne & Shirley” actor who played Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa, died Saturday at his home in Newhall, Calif. He was 69 years old. An official Mekka Facebook account broke the news Thursday morning. No cause of death has been given, except that he “passed away peacefully”. Cindy Williams, who played Shirley on the beloved sitcom, described Mekka as a “world-class talent” in a tweet that included a clip from the series. My darling Eddie,

World-class talent who could do it all. I love you so much. I will miss you so much. But oh the wonderful memories …https://t.co/ZmBFpBxc4m #EddieMecca – Cindy Williams (@ Cindy_Williams1) December 2, 2021 Another ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Michael McKean also paid tribute to his co-star. A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A really great guy and a purveyor of joy whenever the going gets sad. Value these people. RIP, Eddie. – Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) December 2, 2021 Ragusa was Williams’ Shirley Feeney’s recurring boyfriend. Nicknamed “The Big Ragoo” in the series, he was a part-time boxer who owned a dance studio and dreamed of becoming a dancer and singer. In the finale, he auditioned for “Hair” on Broadway, fulfilling his lifelong goal. Mekka appeared in 150 episodes of the hit sitcom that aired on ABC from 1976 to 1983. During its airing, “Laverne & Shirley” was the most-watched TV show from 1977 to 1979, peaking at 23 million homes in the United States. Born in Worcester, Mass. On June 14, 1952, he worked at the Worcester County Light Opera and taught voice. Before moving to Los Angeles, he earned a Tony nomination in 1975 for his starring role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway. “Laverne & Shirley” was his first major role and it was also featured in the series “Blansky’s Beauties”. Both shows were created by Garry Marshall as a spinoff from “Happy Days”, in which Mekka appeared twice as Ragusa. Mekka continued to work steadily from the 1970s to the 2010s. Some of his other credits include “The Love Boat”, “Fantasy Island”, “Family Matters”, “Guiding Light”, “24”, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia “,” The Suite Life of Zack & Cody “and two Specials” Laverne & Shirley “.

