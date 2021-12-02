“Anne… the house of green gables” is a family affair in Sauk





Anne of Green Gables begins her performances today at the Sauk Theater in Jonesville. It’s a production that is a real family affair. Community theater is really about the relationships you make, said Ron Boyle, production manager. Without these relationships, I wouldn’t be able to do it. Boyle said relationships with cast and crew helped bring the costumes, props and other technical aspects of the production to life. Another treat his family is involved in the production. There are three generations of Boyles involved, he added. Boyles’ daughter Chris Dube runs the light panel while grandchildren Olivia and Jacob run the projector and sound panel respectively. Anne… the house of green gables is a family affair. Stern Marilla and his warm-hearted brother Matthew were hoping to adopt a boy to work on their farm. But the orphanage mistakenly sends the freckled young Anne, and their life will never be the same again. Her warmth and wit affects everyone around her, possibly the cold Marilla. Anne is played by Sauk’s newcomer, Emily Monk. I feel a real connection with Anne, said Monk. I can understand his quirky, adventurous, hopeful and romantic personality. I really enjoyed bringing my own flair to a character that I have loved for a long time. Sylvia Ashby’s theatrical adaptation is a new take on LM Montgomery’s novel. The cast includes Roene Trevisan as Marilla, Mike Sutton as Matthew, Pat Bogusz as Rachel Lynde, Brietta Wilson as Miss Stacy, Trinity Bird as Mr. Phillips, Brent Falke as Mr. Spencer, Meaghan Bryant as Ms. Blewitt, Travis Blatchley as the Station Masterl and Summer Housler as Mrs. Barry. Young cast members include Emmy Ambrose as Ruby, Ellie Gray as Josie, Nicholas Gerring as Moody, Parker Falke as Charlie, and Noah Honeywell as Gilbert Blythe. Boyle noted that this was the biggest single cast at The Sauk since before the pandemic. I love big shows and shows with kids, Boyle added. It was a step towards normality. I really lacked normality in the theater. Boyle is a longtime Sauk volunteer. His most recent directing credits are A Christmas Story, The Homecoming, and Holes. In addition to directing Anne of Green Gables, Boyle designed the sets and costumes for the production. The other designers are Lilly Macie (lighting) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties). Mari Nuez is the production manager and assistant director. Jennifer Ambrose was a hairdressing consultant. The performances of Anne… the house of green gables will take place from December 2 to 4 and 9 to 11 at 8 p.m. with mornings at 3 p.m. on December 5 and 12. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. Today’s performance is a preview of Pay What You Can. Anne of Green Gables is sponsored by Jonesville Lumber. The Sauks Season Sponsor is Joyous Journey Photography and the 2021 Media Sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale / The Dale 99.5.

