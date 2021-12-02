Highland actor found his way to the stage through improvisation and sketch comedy – Redlands Daily Facts

The reason Rob Thurmonds joined an improv class when he was in high school was to meet a girl, he said, although he was embarrassed to admit it.

We went on a date and became good friends, but I fell in love with the scene, the Highland resident said.

Thurmond was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, where he lived until the age of 27. This first improvisation class took place at the Orlandos SAK Theater Comedy Lab. He spent five years improvising, which led him to sketch comedy, giving him his first opportunity to make scripted material.

I spent some time in college and got my first glimpse of traditional theater, he said. I also worked for five years at a haunted attraction called Terror on Church Street, doing spooks on the street, which served as a gateway to theme park entertainment.

It’s the theme park entertainment that is a big part of the Thurmonds performance experience. He made his directorial debut in 2015 on Knotts Berry Farm’s 75th anniversary while leading a stunt show and working as a creative consultant.

One of Thurmonds’ most formative experiences in life came in the mid-1990s, when he and four friends pooled their money, bought a van, and drove from Florida to Montreal.

We all spent three months on the Canadian fringe festival circuit doing a sketch comedy that we collectively wrote and directed, he said. We lived in our van or crashed into sofas.

Thurmond also loved being able to throw a New Years celebration for a few thousand guests while working at Disneyland.

Most recently, I played George in Of Mice and Men at the Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center, a role I’ve always wanted to play, he said. I have to say that I’m currently working with one of my favorite cast and crew on The Christmas Express.

The Christmas Express is a show Thurmond is directing for the Redlands Footlighters which will run from December 3 to 19.

The show is about losing some of the magic in our lives and how we get it back, he said. Its story is told through the lens of Christmas, but the ideas and lessons are not relegated to any particular season. We are all going to lose something dear to us and the way we heal can come from surprising or even unwanted help. It’s a sweet, quick, and funny show. A great way to get in the holiday spirit.

In the future, Thurmond hopes to start planning the Redlands Footlighters second annual celebration of June 15.

We had a fantastic time working with Music changes lives, an award-winning local nonprofit, last summer and we look forward to making it bigger and better this year, he said. We have hosted many local artists who have performed or exhibited their work and we would like to offer this experience again to our community.

Thurmond recently received the Presidents Award from the Redlands Footlighters for his creative contributions during the pandemic. Outside of the theater, he is proud to have achieved black belt level in kenpo karate.

It took a little over 10 years and a lot of hard work, he said.

Information about the Christmas Express “: redlandsfootlighters.org.

Patrick Brien is executive director of the Riverside Arts Council.