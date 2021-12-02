From ‘Annie’ to ‘Sondheim’ to ‘Kenny G’ | Culture & Leisure

NBC continues its tradition of directing live music productions with Annie Live! (7 p.m., TV-PG). Celina Smith is playing the title role and Harry Connick Jr. loses his locks to play Daddy Warbucks. Empire-renowned Taraji P. Henson is Miss Hannigan.

Starring the music of Charles Strouse, Annie first opened on Broadway in 1977 and remains a touchstone for those who have grown up with her many songs, including Tomorrow.

The death of Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim last week sparked great appreciation for his work, as well as recognition that his compositions were not for everyone.

Most of these obituaries and retrospectives stated that he had changed Broadway, but only a few mentioned that he could have alienated viewers in search of a more accessible and hummable score. Similar to Leonard Bernstein (with whom he collaborated on West Side Story), Sondheim didn’t change the musical so much that he brought a Broadway audience to sophisticated, and at times difficult and even academic, ideas of songwriting. classic from the late 20th century. The results delighted and inspired many but seemed opaque to many others. For those fans, Annie and an onslaught of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals more than filled the gap.

Much appreciation, Sondheim’s 2013 documentary Six can be streamed on HBO Max.

The distance between music audiences and respect for musical musicians is explored in Music Box’s new episode (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), Listening to Kenny G.

Sundance now broadcasts The Pact. Add this six-part thriller from BBC Wales to the growing list of great stories that could be best told in the form of two-hour movies.

After a drunken professional party full of resentment and disappointment, four employees of a brewery make a rash decision with fatal consequences.

The story is propelled by logic one bad decision after another from a horror movie. Not to say too much, but is it easy for four women with raging hangovers to keep secrets about a body in the woods?

Look for Laura Fraser (Traces) as the most level-headed of the bunch, who has the unfortunate task of keeping her secrets from her police husband (Jason Hughes, Midsomer Murders), who has just been assigned to the case.

Aneurin Barnard embodies the formidable new boss who unleashes this calamity. He is seen first disrespecting the women who are interviewed for a supervisory position, then hiring the most attractive and willing of the group. He then prevents his father (Eddie Marsan) from attending the party, having replaced or even overthrown him. There is a whiff of extortion in the brief moments they share. Julie Hesmondhalgh plays the role of one of the conspiratorial workers. He’s a familiar face from Broadchurch, a clear inspiration for The Pact.

The New Orleans Saints host the Dallas Cowboys (7 p.m., Fox). Last week, the Cowboys / Raiders game drew an estimated 40 million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season game since 1990.

Holiday traditions emerge in the 2017 cartoon Olafs Frozen Adventure (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

A talented booker has to lean on their now famous ex in the 2021 Christmas romance in Tahoe (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

The new toys have a few loose screws in the 2014 Pixar Special Toy Story that time forgot (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ends.

Bulls’ wife is suspected on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Forced to stay with her sick mother, a nurse battles a hurricane as well as a Psycho Storm Chaser (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14), a serial killer who uses extreme weather events to cover his bloody tracks.

Sheldon confronts a mystery administrator on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Mourning Can’t Stop Micki on Walker (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Truth Serum on the States- United of Al (7:30 a.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Alberta meets a living admirer on Ghosts (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Hope needs help on Legacies (8 p.m., CW , TV-14) .. Ginas’ dog is a hit with residents on B Positive (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Mahershala Ali and Jason Reynolds are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 PM, CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Blake Shelton, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch on The Tonight Show (10:34 PM, NBC) .. Riz Ahmed and Norah Jones appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC) … Paul Rudd, Jared Harris and Nate Smith are on Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).