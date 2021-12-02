This California vineyard wedding was made magical by a few Hollywood moments

Caroline Edwards and Nicholas Kraft first hooked up on the set of a short film she was producing at Emerson College in 2011. We met on day one on set, recalls Nicholas. She, the incredibly accomplished and impressive junior, me the chubby-cheeked first boom operator, but I had first seen her a week earlier when she was leading the team’s production meeting in room 202 of the Walker building. . I was in love. She was beautiful. She was confident. She had this startling charm. Looking back, I fell in love the second I saw her, but in the moment it manifested in extreme intimidation. (Now she heads the podcast department at ICM Partners, a literary and arts agency in Los Angeles, and he works with writer and actor BJ Novak, producing film and television projects more recently. The premise on Hulu.)

The two quickly became friends, and Nicholas did his best to hide his feelings. I could never have imagined that a woman like Caroline would have romantic thoughts about me, he said. But after three years of trying to suppress being deeply in love with her, I broke up.

In its own Say anything At the moment, Nicholas showed up at Caroline’s parents’ house at 2:00 a.m. , she remembers. It only took him three years to tell me he loved me, then another seven to propose to me! Caroline adds.

After that first kiss, Caroline returned to London, where she worked for the Discovery Channel, and Nicholas returned to Boston for her senior year. Technically, they weren’t dating, but they did talk on Skype every day, and he spent most of his time in class writing her long emails. My grades really reflect this budding romance, he says. I was finally so close to what I had wanted for so long, and an ocean seemed like a pretty easy obstacle to overcome. One night via Skype, I told her I’m going to yearn for you no matter what our name is, and it’s silly to yearn for that girl I’m in love with ** I want to yearn for my girlfriend. It convinced her.

Seven years later, the couple stopped in Boston for a snowy weekend en route to Montreal to celebrate New Years with friends. December 27 was a perfect winter day in Boston, says Caroline. Bright blue sky, snow covering the city, fresh air. It’s my favorite time of year in the city we met, I should have seen it coming.

Nicholas wanted Caroline to have the experience of telling people they were engaged and seeing their surprise and excitement. I knew how important it was to her that our engagement was all about us, no photographer, no relatives secretly waiting at the hotel, no flash mobs so no one knew, he said. I waited until Christmas Day, two days before proposing, to ask her father and mother for her blessing to use Grandma Caroline’s ring. As we walked hand in hand through Boston Public Gardens, a few hundred yards from Walker Building 202, where I first saw her, I told her how much I loved her and how how proud I was of her and the career she was building, and how when it took her far from Los Angeles, as it often was, I felt it was silly to yearn for my girlfriend, I wanted to long for my wife.

It was quite the reminder! Caroline is joking.

After the proposal, the couple went into planning mode. Caroline’s parents love to host, and she knew that if she ever got married, they would want the festivities to take place in their home. Our relationship began with a kiss on the lawn of my childhood home, remembers Caroline. So it seemed appropriate that our marriage began with a kiss on the lawn of my parents’ new home: a vineyard in Templeton, California.

The aesthetic direction of the wedding began in an unlikely place: the bathrooms at the Sunset Tower Hotel. There’s this fabulous wallpaper, designed by Donald Robertson, it’s a quintessential Los Angeles life vignette motif, we both love it, says Nicholas. As soon as we got engaged, we reached out to Donald to order him a similar piece depicting scenes from our wedding weekend. It was a fun exercise to describe in as much detail as possible an event that was 18 months in the future, but our description informed the play, and the play ended up informing the actual event. The flower garland hanging across the barn was a complete Donalds creation in his room, but we fell in love with it and then had our florist do it in real life. The cake, too, was modeled after its representation of our representation.

The flowers were chosen and arranged to give the impression that they had been picked directly from the garden, entirely using vases from the Mother Carolinas collection. Instead of an altar or formal structure, the couple stood in front of vines, framed only by pampas grasses and garden flowers.

The brides’ wardrobe was made a little less organically. I absolutely hated buying wedding dresses, admits Caroline. I don’t like to go shopping to begin with, and I never had any interest in being a pretty princess and to my horror, most shopkeepers didn’t understand my take on the wedding process. I was relieved to find a jumpsuit and cape that I liked quite quickly. But then, six weeks before the wedding, it happened, and it was the wrong size, the wrong fabric, and completely transparent.

Recounting this nightmare to my fellow agent who represents the costume designers for the film, he gave designer Kym Barrett an introduction, Caroline recalls. (The duration of Barretts credits The matrix to the Charlie’s Angels restart and Shang Chi.) She and I went to a vintage fabric store and had the most amazing time, discussing the movement and flow of different fabrics and bringing them outside to see how they reacted and played with the light. from the sun. My luck continued when we found a fabric I had literally dreamed of months earlier. I never dreamed of an outfit, let alone a fabric, but it came to me in a daydream: large patterned roses.

The store didn’t seem to have enough of this fabric to make a dress, but Kym assured Caroline the shed was making the magic happen. Six days later, two weeks before the wedding, the Kyms seamstress gave Caroline the perfect dress, without an inch of fabric to spare. It was wild! Caroline said.

The bride wanted to do something special for her, something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. My old man was given to me by my father moments before I walked down the aisle, she said. It was a 50-cent coin from 1834 that he had saved from his childhood coin collection. My borrowed something were diamond pavé teardrop earrings my mom bought while on chemo; they represented an incredible strength to me. My Something Blue was a double star sapphire ring that my mother bought in Jaipur on her travels in India. And my novelty was my dress!

The story surrounding Nicholas’ wedding weekend outfit was much less dramatic. It also involves floral designs! he notes. I fell in love with a red Gucci suit from many years ago and had no luck finding it, so I went looking for a similar fabric from my dreams for our rehearsal dinner, which was an English garden party. I found the oversized digital floral print that I’m sure was intended for the curtains of an incredibly opulent grandmothers mansion and brought it to costume maker Klein Epstein Parker. If you can’t go to your own wedding, when can you go? I was sure the costume designer would be impressed with my selection. Isn’t that the craziest fabric you’ve ever worked with? I beamed, only to be informed that they make most of the RuPauls costumes from Drag race.

Nicholas received a gold pinecone pin when his grandmother passed away and wore it on her heart on her wedding day in remembrance of both deceased family members and her home in Oregon , where he grew up. To match, I offered my dad, stepfather, and our officiant gold pins while we waited in the house before the ceremony, he said. It was a lovely time to be able to share gifts that connected us all to our hearts.

During the ceremony, Nicholas’ mother read a children’s story that began with Once Upon a Time on an Island where all feelings lived. But it quickly turned out to be a story about how true love is born out of time and time alone. It was so fitting.

Then came the time of the vows. I’d be happy to stand up in front of everyone I know and tell them how much I love Caroline every day, says Nicholas. Unfortunately, on my wedding day, I told them all how much I loved Kathleen.

He called me by the wrong name! Caroline said. It made a lot of laughs; a welcome moment of lightness.

In my defense, I don’t even know of Kathleen! jokes Nicolas. I got ahead and called her by her middle name.

Then at dinner time, the newlyweds stood on the second story balcony overlooking the back yard where cocktail hour was raging and rang the dinner bell. They then asked everyone to go down the stairs into the garden where there was a single 200-foot-long table. Caroline wanted the evening to be both elegant and casual, so to accompany the striking table, they served family-style pizza and pasta, along with fresh grilled vegetables and peaches on the side.

As our guests were served citrus sorbet in frozen lime slices, Nicky gave the final toast, Caroline says. There were a lot of tears at the table; you could hear people crying. It was really something else.

After eight years of dating, our families were close, but in the year and a half of planning the wedding, we all came together to dream and perform something wonderful, as a team, says Caroline. I loved seeing our guests enjoy all the little details we spent so much time putting together, like turning my parents’ barn into a living room by hanging all of our LA art on the walls. Or seeing everyone in the circular astronomers area in the vineyards, we dressed up with blankets and pillows and a bright green neon sign that read Pappys Stash: the name we gave to the marijuana sprig my father cultivates and harvests on the property. He hand-rolled 300 joints for the enjoyment of our guests. Strangely, we didn’t find a single one the next day

It’s funny the things that strike you the most. For me, it was our coffee cups, says Nicholas. We bought those Anthora Blue Paper Cups you get in NYC that say We are happy to serve you a year before the wedding then we just forgot about it. When I saw our friends holding the cups on the dance floor, it hit me: so much time had passed since buying these cups, and during that time, an insane amount of energy, d he love and fun had gone into planning this weekend, so many details lovingly designed and executed by Caroline and myself and our parents and everything went perfectly.