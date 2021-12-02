Know What Pet Dangers Lurk In Your Neighborhood Entertainment / Life

Entertainment
There are several everyday objects, both indoors and outdoors, that can be dangerous for our pets. While some of these dangers such as household cleaners are obvious, others are less well known. A great thing to know is the sago palm.
I noticed on our daily walks that many of my neighbors have hurricane damaged plants and trees near the sidewalk waiting for the debris trucks to pass. One particular plant along our route is the sago palm. The plant thrives year round in our region, and it is also one of the most deadly plants for pets. Even ingesting a small amount of sago palm can be harmful to our furry family members.
Although every part of this plant is poisonous and pets should not come in contact with just one, the seeds contain a greater amount of cycasin toxin than other parts of the plant. It is not uncommon for pets to ingest or chew the seeds. Seeing a sago palm along the street where neighbors walk their dogs every day is quite disturbing, especially since not everyone knows how dangerous these palm trees can be.
Symptoms of sago palm poisoning include:
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- nose bleeds
- Lethargy
- Loss of appetite
- Increased thirst and urination
- Blood in stool
- Yellowing of the gums and skin
- Fluid buildup in the abdomen
- Abdominal pain
- Bruises
- Paralysis or convulsions
Poisoning of sago palm causes severe liver failure in dogs. Even with aggressive treatment, the survival rate is only around 50%. Suspected sago palm poisoning requires immediate medical attention, so if you suspect your pet has ingested any part of this plant, call your veterinarian or emergency clinic as soon as possible.
OTHER TOXIC PLANTS: Azaleas, hibiscus, daffodils, poinsettias, mushrooms, lilies, daisies, geraniums, hydrangeas, tomato plants and more. A complete list of plants poisonous to pets, along with photos, can be found at www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants.
COCOA MULCH:It is also very toxic to pets, as well as lawn and garden pesticides.
ANTIFREEZE: With the colder weather setting in, this can be an item we have around the house. Ethylene glycol, an ingredient in antifreeze, is very tempting to cats and dogs because of its sweet taste. Ingestion of even a small amount can lead to kidney failure.
CHOCOLATE: It is the main culprit in pet poisoning and should be kept out of reach. The second biggest problem is prescription drug poisoning.
MEDICATIONS : All medicines should be kept in a safe place, as a pet can chew on the packages. One of the most common over-the-counter poisonings involves giving a pet acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol. Never give a pet anything for pain without first seeing a veterinarian.
CLEANERS: All household cleaners should be kept in a safe place and out of reach of pets.
If you suspect poisoning of any kind with a pet, don’t wait to see a vet as time is often critical in these situations.
Here are some poison control resources for pets:
ASPCA Animal Poison Center: (888) 426-4435. The center is made up of certified veterinary toxicologists and specialized technicians. They are available 24/7, 365 days a year, and there is usually a charge for this service. They also maintain an excellent online database of plants and flowers poisonous to animals – with pictures and descriptions of the problems they cause, to ASPCA.org.
Pet Poison Helpline: (800) 213-6680. The helpline is made up of veterinarians and veterinary technicians with special training in animal poisoning, as well as certified veterinary toxicologists, internal medicine specialists, and emergency and intensive care specialists. They are available 24/7, 365 days a year, and there is usually a charge for this service.
Pets and pesticides: If you have a question about pesticides, call the National Pesticide Information Center at (800) 858-7378.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Tthere was an error in last week’s column on potty training pets that changed the meaning of the phrase. Speaking of the importance of cage training, the sentence should have read, “They (pets) are also unlikely to litter their den.”
Traci D. Howerton is the Volunteer Coordinator for Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO), a non-profit, volunteer-based, no-kill shelter. For topic suggestions email [email protected] or for more information on ARNO visit www.animalrescueneworleans.org.
