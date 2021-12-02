CUDO Secures Pre-Seed Funding To Reinvent Family Entertainment For The Metaverse And Beyond | Business





ARLINGTON, Virginia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 2, 2021– CUDO (COM) www.cudo.world ) is the new name for The SkyFarm Company, a Virginia-based studio that develops original, family-oriented IP animations, Roblox experiences, Web3 games, toys, and more. Today they announced the completion of a $ 250,000 pre-seed round to develop original properties across multiple platforms. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005848/en/ We are excited to announce our new name, as well as plans to reinvent and reinvent family entertainment for the 21st century, said Dave Martell, CEO and Co-Founder. We aim to set the standard for interconnected, family-oriented story universes, ranging from your living room TV to the Metaverse and beyond. By creating a Roblox division with some of the best talent in the community, developing our animated series with industry veterans, and exploring the many possibilities that Web3 presents for our intellectual property, we are laying the groundwork to be on the cutting edge of storytelling in this new era. For years, we’ve made our own way through emerging media landscapes, says Will Bryan, Creative Director and Co-Founder. Our goal of telling stories with emotional intelligence is at the heart of everything we build. Every moment we wonder what Jim Henson or Walt Disney would create if they started with the tools we have today? Co-created by Scott Albert ( Paw Patrol, Upper wing ), CUDO’s first animated series Flying tug Duncans is in development. The show’s narrative will be interwoven with experiences designed by CUDO’s Roblox division to expand the storyline with user-generated content and interactive worlds. Learn more about www.cudo.world View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005848/en/ CONTACT: Dave Martell [email protected] www.cudo.world KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES PARENTS ENTERTAINMENT CHILDREN ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY CONSUMER SOURCE: CUDO Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/02/2021 13:07 / DISC: 12/02/2021 13:07 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005848/en

