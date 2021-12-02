Hollywood Eyeing Records – Russell Street Report Hollywood Brown

It’s strange that, despite sitting at (8-3), a lot of the talk around the Ravens is negative. This week I want to start with a positive point to note: the performance of Marquise Hollywood Brown. Brown has had some ups and downs during the 2021 campaign, but there is no denying that he was a spark plug for that offense and made a leap forward in his third season.

What a big leap, however? Look at this …

The most yards by a Ravens WR in a single season is 1,201. Hollywood Brown is currently at 770 with 6 games to go#RavensFlock – (@NewEraZach_) December 1, 2021

Baltimore hasn’t had the most impressive wide-receiver history since the franchise’s founding in 1996, but having the team’s single-season record on hand at this point is a great achievement. There is of course the extra play this year, but in my opinion a record is a record. Brown should be proud of the season he has cooked up.

Another Raven who is doing particularly well in 2021 is RT Patrick mekari. In his first season in straight tackle, he had to answer a lot of questions this year, did he do that!





You always want to be in the upper right corner of those graphics, but Mekari has done particularly well with blocking passes. The Ravens staff are good at blocking practice runs so I expect Mekari to grow even more in this position on the road. As we move into a draft season mockup, many expect Baltimore to make a first-round tackle, but I wouldn’t be so sure.

Mekaris’ pass block production wasn’t perfect against Cleveland, but two games that stood out as making a difference in the game were those in which the O-Line did not win their clashes. These, of course, were Lamar jacksons two unbalanced throws in the field Marc Andrews.

Melissa Kim asked Jackson about her thought process for these electrifying pieces:

I asked Lamar Jackson how many of those two Mark Andrews throws were instinctive: It’s just that Mark is Mark. Silver mark! It wasn’t about the money, but he made it seem like it was, with the one-handed grip being the point guard he is! #RavensFlock – Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) December 1, 2021

Jackson’s answer is mostly precise. Andrews is a star in this league and the Jacksons’ safety cover, and those kind of catches will only work to continue to build trust between the two. If Jackson knows where Andrews is when he’s in trouble, suddenly he’s in less trouble.

Heading into Sunday’s game with rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens still had a fairly long list of injuries from Wednesday’s practice. Apart Justin houston, which had a day off, there are 13 players who were limited or DNP midweek.

Compared to Wednesday’s practice last week, he’s one man less. It’s hard to say if Baltimore gets healthier when there’s only one player, but hey, that’s something. Even still, names like Patrick queen, Bradley Bozeman, Nick boyle, Calais Campbell and the aforementioned Mekari are not names we want to see in these reports.

Comparatively, the Pittsburgh injury report looks better. Rookie TE Pat Freiermuth returned to training after suffering a concussion, while WR Chase claypool was limited. That said, the names to watch out for are CB Joe haden, OL Turner’s boy, and of course QB Ben roethlisberger, none of which practiced at all.

The injury report long enough for the Ravens: 9 players did not train due to injury / illness

4 players trained in a restricted way #RavensFlock #BALvsPIT pic.twitter.com/1qo6dUJKzN – Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) December 1, 2021

These games are always tough, so Ravens fans won’t pass up the extra help from the Steelers having a man down.

Injuries aside, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears sees problems on the horizon for Pittsburgh as their running game has suffered recently.

.@ mspears96 thinks the Steelers are in serious trouble “If the Pittsburgh Steelers can’t run the game, they might not win another game.… Go back and watch the Cincinnati Bengals game and watch the game. [Bengals] secondary. Nobody moved! ” pic.twitter.com/ZD6xmYrjlU – NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 1, 2021

If the Baltimore defensive backs are able to refine the pass during the game, the Steelers could have real difficulty moving the ball this Sunday. Also, when the racing game isn’t working, Big Ben is prone to errors. Hell gives the Ravens a chance to take the ball. They will just have to take advantage of it.

