Jimmie Allen, John Marks and Aaron Benward launch JAB Entertainment – Billboard





Jimmie Allen has teamed up with a music director Jean Marc and songwriter-producer Aaron Benward to launch Nashville-based management and production company JAB Entertainment. The company’s first signing is country duo Neon Union. Marks previously worked as Global Country Music Director at Spotify, while Benward worked as a recording artist, songwriter, film and television producer, music supervisor, and founder of the Park City Song Summit. . Allen, who notched two Billboard Country Airplay is number 1 and is currently rising in the charts with “Freedom Was a Highway,” his duet with Brad Paisley, which recently won awards as CMA New Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year. of the ACM. He is also nominated for Best New All-Genre Artist at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news “I’ve been friends with Aaron for years – he’s a brother to me,” Allen said via a statement. “We always wanted to work together and decided to launch JAB Entertainment.” “Jimmie has been my little brother ever since he moved to Nashville. We’ve written songs together, played basketball together, endured hard times together, and been through the best times together – but now it’s time to build together, and that. ‘that’s why we launched JAB Entertainment, ”adds Benward. Joining as a partner, Marks says, “It wasn’t that long ago that Jimmie and Aaron invited me to see their new duo Neon Union in Nashville. I watched their set, saw their chemistry on stage and knew I had to be part of this historic duo. It’s an honor to join JAB Entertainment with Jimmie and Aaron and bring Neon Union’s message of great music, BIG fun and unity to the world. Neon Union includes Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps. Allen saw each perform as a solo artist and introduced them, suggesting that they work together. The duo’s debut single, “Beer Up”, will be released on December 30 through a distribution deal with EMPIRE. They are also featured on Allen’s track “Livin ‘Man” Bettie James Gold Edition project. Brooks, originally from Miami, grew up to the music of George Jones and Hank Williams. He eventually became the musical director of Lauryn Hill and went on to work with artists such as Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and John Legend. Millsaps, a native of North Carolina, began performing in local venues while attending NC State University and became a semi-finalist in the Music City Song Star competition and won first place in the MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting competition. “They are incredibly talented with a great work ethic,” Allen said of Neon Union. “Not only will they make great music, but they will change hearts. “ “Neon Union is the perfect example of what we want to do at JAB Entertainment,” adds Benward. “And that’s to extend equality and unity, to shed light on unconditional love and acceptance of diversity, and to give the music world something it has never seen. “

