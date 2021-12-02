Arjun-Arvind Bond Goes Beyond Bollywood Hits and Choppy Waters | More sports news





After producing India’s best result in a lightweight sculls two at the recent Tokyo Olympics, Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh might have wished to pursue their dream combination.

However, the two will compete in different events of the Asian Championships, which will be held in Thailand from December 8 to 12.

Unfortunately, Arjun gained weight. For the lightweight event, the combined weight must be 140 kg. He will therefore play in the open event (couple doubles), said Arvind, who is expected to compete in a single scull, on Thursday.

Arjun and Arvind, who won silver at the 2019 Asian Championships, reached the B final in Tokyo and finished 11th overall.

It may be a modest achievement in every way, but the duo have been steadily improving their performances since meeting in 2018.

In 2019, Hong Kong beat us. But in the Olympic qualifying event, we beat them. And we finished ahead of Uzbekistan and Thailand, which are very strong teams. We were the best among the Asian teams in Tokyo, said Arjun, who is attached to the Rajputana Rifles.

National head coach Ismail Baig was unduly concerned about the breaking of the country’s best combination. He said it would stimulate them.

Right now, they’ll be back at their (original) event, Baig said.

It (the selection trials) is an open platform, everyone can do the best (team). The challenges are important for the development of athletes.

For this event, we wanted to give them rest, but they wanted to compete.

Looking back on their experience in Tokyo, beyond the choppy water and inclement weather, the couple said there wasn’t much to cherish other than the fact that these were theirs. first Olympic Games.

In terms of fun, you could say it sucked, Arvind said, disappointment lingering in his voice.

Thanks to the pandemic, they were kept on a leash.

We thought we could see other Indian stars like PV Sindhu and other international athletes playing. But we couldn’t go anywhere because of the strict protocols.

Arvind, who is from the Bengal Engineers Group (Roorkee), and Arjun maintain a camaraderie.

We are roommates (at the Army Rowing Node). We listen to the same Bollywood songs, we eat together, we have fun together, Arjun said.

The friendship that has grown over the years has also brought their families closer together. On the New Year, Arjun will travel to Arvind’s birthplace, Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, for the latter’s wedding.

The coming year will also be crucial for rowing.

No matter who we play with, we want to give the best of ourselves. We want to win medals for the country. The Asian Games in September will be our priority, the bride-to-be said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/more-sports/others/arjun-arvind-bonding-goes-beyond-bollywood-hits-and-choppy-waters/articleshow/88057655.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos