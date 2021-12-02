How West Side Story frontman Rachel Zegler fell to Hollywood stardom

Newly named a part of Forbes 30 Under 30 listing,

Rachel Zegler is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most influential young artists. But to hear him say it, Zegler’s rise was purely accidental. She was a regular high school student preparing for college when she was taken out of her final months of senior year to star in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”. The film, which hit theaters on December 10, marks her first professional job.

“It’s really weird and overwhelming, isn’t it?” I think it’s only weird and overwhelming because it’s the first one, ”Zegler told Inside Edition.

Zegler’s first film in “West Side Story” will be followed by the next “Shazam!” Fury of the Gods “and Disney’s Live Action” Snow White, “a role she’s been preparing for since she was a pre-teen.

Broadway has always been his dream. “I still think of success as my Broadway debut. But it has to be the right thing,” she told Drew Gasparini on her podcast, “Now we talk.”

As fate willed it, Hollywood called first.

“I actually didn’t see it as my new path until halfway through the filming process, when I decided what I wanted to do, at least for now, was a movie,” he said. Zegler said. “[Steven Spielberg] I was very aware of my love for the theater and, I think, the rest of the world as well. When it came to making the movie, I fell in love with the process and the idea of ​​doing things over and over again until I felt comfortable with my performance. I miss the instant gratification of performing live on stage. This is what makes the premiere so exciting.

Zegler’s perspective and patience were put to the test when she had to wait a year longer than expected, while still staying in her childhood home, for the premiere of her first feature film. “West Side Story” was due out in December 2020, but due to COVID-19 these plans had to be reworked.

Where it all started

Zegler’s love for Broadway began when she saw “Beauty and the Beast” at the age of 4. . “

It was then that she decided to make a career. A few years later, in 2015, as a full-fledged 14-year-old musical theater fan, Zegler ventured to New York City to attend the Broadway flea market. She ended up singing with Broadway actor Chris McCarrell. The video has gone viral within the Broadway community.

McCarrell later tweeted, “If I could put my money on a kid who’s a star in his own right, it’s honestly @rachelzegler. I just like to put these things aside for later.

Zegler continued to sing and perform – and even played Maria in a community theater production of “West Side Story” when she was 16. She had no idea that only six months later everything would change.

A miracle would happen

Auditions for “West Side Story” began in January 2018. Zegler’s friend suggested that he submit a tape via an open casting posted on Twitter.

“I sat down with a horrible haircut and sang ‘I feel Pretty’ in Spanish … it was embarrassing but they saw it,” she said in “West Side Story. : The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film “, by Laurent Bouzereau, a new book for sale. “They emailed me about two weeks later asking me to send in another tape singing ‘Somewhere’ and read some of the parts of Tony Kushner’s amazing script.”

Of the 30,000 women and girls who stepped forward for the role, 16-year-old Zegler clearly stood out. Months later, Zegler was called in for a four-day workshop. “It was terrifying because I was studying for my final at the same time,” she told Bouzereau.

Like many teenagers, Zegler spent his free time on YouTube, posting covers of his bathroom in Clifton. People have flocked to his channel to listen to the latest renditions of his favorite musical theater artists and albums. She has also posted on Twitter extensively, including once in 2018, writing in part, “Spielberg still plays a huge role in my artistic journey.”

That same year, in December Zegler job video on Twitter singing Shallow of Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” from her school auditorium. It went viral and for everyone who watched it was clear that Zegler had a voice that was meant for more.

A year and eight or nine callbacks and screen tests later, Steven Spielberg gifted Zegler the coveted role of Maria on January 9, 2019. “I’ll never forget that terrifying and amazing day – having my last encore, learning from Steven in person with our casting director and Ansel (and his bleached blonde hair) next to me. What a crazy ride that has been, “she posted on Twitter on the first anniversary of the moment.

Remembering that moment, Zegler joked that she exclaimed something secular, then asked if she could still star in her latest musical at Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, New Jersey.

She played Fiona, the lead role, in “Shrek”, a show with music by Jeanine Tesori, who happened to be the vocal coach for the movie “West Side Story”.

“She knew so much when she was so young,” Tesori told Inside Edition Digital at the opening night of “Caroline or change”, whose music she composed. “She was 17 and already had something in her. It only remained to get him out. “

And it was clear during one of Zegler’s performances as Fiona in “Shrek” in 2019 that she was already a star. The applause and cheers she received was enthusiastic, both in the midst of her rendition of “I know it’s today” and after meeting fans who were waiting for an autograph at the stage door. There, she seemed like she had been there forever, taking selfies and chatting with her fans.

Because you are here

Rehearsals for “West Side Story” began as soon as “Shrek” ended. She missed her prom, with months of pre-production going on. Zegler was 18 when the cameras started rolling in the summer of 2019. She also postponed her enrollment at Montclair State University until the fall of 2019.

Playing Maria is a proud moment for Zegler, who is of Colombian descent. The original 1961 film starred Natalie Wood, whose singing voice was voiced by Marni Nixon. Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner wanted Latinos to play Puerto Rican characters in the film. The casting choice contrasted sharply with the original film, where Rita Moreno was the only Latino in the film.

“The original film is the pinnacle of OG musical film. It will always remain a timeless classic. However, there is no comparison. I’m the first Latina to play Maria onscreen, ”Zegler told Inside Edition. “I sang myself and I was in love with the ideas Tony Kushner brought to the character of Maria Vasquez. It is so much more multidimensional. She has a lot more agency. She is strong in spirit, she has a strong will. There are things that I think a lot of people won’t expect. “

To say that the set and the production were strewn with stars would be an understatement. One of Zegler’s favorite days on set was when Chita Rivera, who premiered the role of Anita on Broadway in 1957, visited the set. Another day, Bradley Cooper stopped by.

Before singing in front of the camera, Zegler warmed his voice at “Phantom of the Opera”. She cry after his first take, when Bruce Springsteen came to see his movie “I Feel Pretty” in Newark, New Jersey. There was another moment during production when Springsteen and former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama came to attend a recording session with the New York Philharmonic.

What was just a world is a star

As Zegler continues to book incredible roles, she has expressed her intention to manifest a role in a “Star Wars” movie and want to make a movie with Oscar Isaac. And she’s still considering her Broadway debut.

She has auditioned for “School or Rock”, “Hamilton” and even the 2020 cover of “West Side Story. “ But at the end of the day, she wants it to be an original role, being that “person who burns Broadway and builds a role from scratch,” she has said in previous interviews.

She was part of a presentation of the musical “The Notebook” on Broadway during the pandemic, which will premiere in Chicago in July 2022. The cast has not yet been announced.

As Zegler rose to fame, she also came under the pressures and expectations of what comes with the territory: red carpets like those at the Met Gala, high-profile TV interviews and a growing social media presence, which she considers both a pro and a con.

“Social media is good, but it’s also wrong. And behind those screens there is a real person with real feelings, ”Zegler said. She has published numerous public publications on the importance of maintaining your mental health.

“People ignore the fact that there is a spotlight that turns you a little bit against your will when people bring you into this world in this industry that tends to chew people up and spit them out,” he said. she declared. “I speak about it very frankly because it is the reality and I think few people realize it.

“So if I can shed some light on this, then I’m a happy girl.”

