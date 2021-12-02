Entertainment
World Cup ski races, Snow Days concerts, Warren Miller movie, Christmas on Broadway, holiday markets and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 12/3/21
Snow days in Vail
Vail Snow Days returns after taking a hiatus last year, but makes up for it by bringing back the Festival Village, DJs and live music, silent clubs, after parties and Bluegrass and Bloodies.
While most events and activities will take place in town and on the tracks, the headlining concerts will take place outdoors at Ford Park and are paid shows:
Friday
- Headliner: Nathaniel Rateliff and the night sweats
- First act: Dirt Miller
- General admission tickets: $ 40 plus fees
- VIP tickets: $ 225 plus fees
- Doors open at 5.30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday
- Headliner: Dierks Bentley
- First act: Callista Clark
- General admission tickets: $ 75 plus fees
- VIP tickets: $ 275 plus fees
- Doors open at 5.30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.
For more information, the program of events and to buy tickets visit vailsnowdays.com.
Birds of Prey Alpine Ski Races
The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup returns to North American soil and the slopes of Beaver Creek after taking a break from the North American circuit during COVID-19 last season. Watch four days of racing live and in person, I might add, for free from the spectator seats at the Red Tail Stadium finish arena.
The speed events will take center stage with the race program as follows:
- Thursday – Super G – 11:45 a.m.
- Friday – Super G – 10:45 a.m.
- Saturday – Descent – 11am
- Sunday – Descent 12h
Beaver Creek won an extra race after the cancellation of a downhill race last weekend in Lake Louise, Canada. Allow enough time to get to the race venue. Park at Elk Lot or Bear Lot and take the bus to Beaver Creek Village, then board the bus that takes you from the village to the finish area. There is no ski access to the races this year.
Once the bus drops you off, you still need to climb a few more steps and walk on the snow to the Red Tail Stadium, so wear proper shoes. Please allow an hour to travel between the Beaver Creek parking lots and Red Tail Stadium to avoid missing some of the action.
Birds of Prey Way is the ideal place before or after the races to meet up with friends, have a drink, have fun with the Silent Disco or with live music:
Friday
- The other brothers – 2 p.m.
Saturday
- Rapidgrass – 1 p.m.
- The Ross James Band – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
Prey Beers have become a regular part of the weekend, bringing seasonal winter beers to Birds of Prey Way. Tickets are $ 35 and the event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets and more information are available at bcworldcup.com.
Warren Miller movie
After the ski races, descend the escalators to the Vilar Performing Arts Center and watch Warren Miller’s latest film. A staple at the start of the ski season, Warren Miller’s films have been a way for families and snow sports enthusiasts to start the year for over 70 years. Get inspired by the athletes featured in the film and the beautiful places they go. This year’s movie is called Winter Starts Now.
The film takes you to the slopes of Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, California, Maine and Alaska. Follow professional skiers and snowboarders, legends of the sport and those making their first descents and get ready for the winter season.
There are three occasions to see the film at the Vilar Performing Arts Center:
- Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
General admission tickets are $ 18. Visit vilarpac.org to find out more about tickets and proof of vaccination is required for events held at Vilar. To learn more about the film, visit warrenmiller.com.
Tree lighting, parades and holiday markets
The annual lighting of the Town of Minturns Holiday Tree will be on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring the family to enjoy Christmas carols, children’s trivia with a chance to win prizes, a reading of “It was the night before Christmas, hot chocolate with all the accessories and tree lighting Come early and do some holiday shopping, then gather at the corner of Main St. and Toledo for the festivities. minturn.org for more details.
The Downtown Eagle Alliance is hosting the 31st Annual Broadway Christmas Parade in historic downtown Eagle this year. See the 20 or more floats, the Eagle Valley High School Marching Band, the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo Queen and your friends and neighbors on this hometown-style celebration. The event opens to the public at 5:00 pm and the parade will begin at 5:30 pm Halfway through the parade there will be a performance by More2Dance. The grand entrance of Santa Claus will close the parade.
Immediately after the parade, make your way to Eagle Town Park where Santa Claus will be set up in a magical holiday scene for photo ops. A living nativity scene will be set up by the Mountain Life Calvary chapel and several food trucks will serve food. Warm up around the campfire and enjoy the music of the Altitones, which will start at 6 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. For more information, visit Downtowneagle.org.
The Alpine Arts Center is hosting its 12th annual Artists’ Holiday Market this weekend, with more than 35 participating artists exhibiting and selling handmade holiday gifts. The market will feature handmade pottery, paintings, jewelry, knit and trucker hats, home furnishings, greeting cards, soaps, photographs, hand painted ornaments, items screen-printed, antlers, children’s books, etc. Each item is made by an artist from Colorado.
The Holiday Market will take place from Friday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. at 6 p.m. at the Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk, Edwards. Come browse and taste hot cider and cookies through the market. For more information, visit alpinartscenter.org.
Revely Vail
Experience the glow of winter with Revely Vail. This weekend’s events include ice skating shows, the magic of Vail lights, free craft kits for kids and Vail Aprs for adults. For more information, visit revelyvail.com.
Ice skating shows – December 4:
- Elite Skating Show
- Arrabelle ice rink at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- With 2018 Olympian Karen Chen
Magic of Lights vail now until January 2
- Over 500,000 lights and displays at Ford Park
- Hot drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and children’s play area
- Tickets: magicoflightsvail.com
Free craft kits while supplies last
- Stop by the Vail and Lionshead Visitor Centers to pick up your free craft kits.
Vail Aprs Now until the closing day in Vail
- Hear the bells ring at 4 p.m. to signify the start of Avrs Ski in Vail and Lionshead Villages.
