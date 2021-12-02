Entertainment
We must promote, support and support regional content: Manoj Bajpayee | Bollywood
The actor explains how regional content and actors inspire him to experiment with creative ideas and be responsible in choosing scripts
In 2019, Manoj Bajpayee made his digital debut with The Family Man. It has appeared in a handful of web projects over the years. And according to him, one of the biggest benefits of the OTT boom is the explosion and greater reach of regional content.
Speaking of how regional films have now gone global, Bajpayee says: They tackle stories and topics that are way out of the formula. They explore themes and experiment without any pressure from the trade. And now, thanks to OTT, these regional films bring our country a lot of pride and honor. International film festivals also have a role to play.
The 52-year-old thanks regional film actors for inspiring him to take more risks. Me, as a person from Mumbai industry, I try to follow them and learn from them. We can withdraw from their creative ideas. Such incredible work is happening in other states and we should take a leaf of it, he said, adding that he follows Tamil and Malayalam cinema closely.
Insisting on the need to include regional film industries in Indian cinema, he adds, we must promote them, support them and support them. The mantra should be to hold hands and move together.
Recently winning a national award, Bajpayee says he feels responsible for the career path he wants to chart. I took on this responsibility from my childhood, when I dreamed of being an actor for the first time. I am my biggest critic and that is why I behave responsibly in choosing my scripts. The fact that there has been no controversy in my career gives me a lot of conviction in the choices I have made over the years. I feel the pressure to always give the best of myself in everything I do and it is not external, he concludes.
