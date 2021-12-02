“Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka has died at age 69





Tony-nominated actor Eddie Mekka best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa from “Laverne & Shirley” has passed away. He was 69 years old. The television veteran and stage actor was confirmed dead on Thursday via his official Facebook fan page. No cause of death has yet been revealed. “It is with deep regret that we share with you the passing of our beloved Eddie Mekka. Eddie passed away peacefully in his home in Newhall, California on Saturday, November 27, 2021,” the the ad reads. “He was 69 years old. At this time, we are calling for all media requests to be upheld during the time of mourning and grieving for her family. We invite you to share your memories of Eddie and your condolences to his family on this fan page. Rest in peace Eddie. “ Mekka played Shirley Feeney’s crooner boyfriend Carmine in the “Happy Days” spin-off with Penny Marshall as Laverne and Cindy Williams as Shirley. The series aired between 1976 and 1983 on ABC, then in syndication. His character, the faithful sweetheart of Shirley de Williams, was known for burst into song, often chanting Tony Bennett’s inspired slogan, “You know I would go from rags to riches!” “ Williams, 74, told the Post that her “darling” top man was “a world-class talent who could do it all. I love you very much. I will miss you so much. But oh the wonderful memories.” The multi-talented artist made his debut at the Worcester County Light Opera in Massachusetts as a vocal teacher before landing his first major role in 1975, in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant”, earning him an award nomination. Tony. Onscreen sweethearts Cindy Williams as Shirley and Eddie Mekka as Carmine snuggle up in season 6 of “Laverne & Shirley.” Williams, 74, told the Post that her “darling” top man was “a world-class talent who could do it all. I love you very much. I will miss you so much. But oh the wonderful memories.” Paramount Television / Everett Collection Mekka was also a series regular in “Blansky’s Beauties” (1977), and later appeared elsewhere throughout her television career in various cameo roles, including “The Young and the Restless”, “The Bold and the Beautiful “and” It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Cream. ” And, in a memorable moment in Marshall’s (1992) “A League of Their Own”, he shared a stage flight dance with Madonna (“Mae”) in a bar. Marshall, co-star of “Laverne & Shirley”, died in 2018, and David L. Lander, who played Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman in the series, passed away last year. Comedian Michael McKean (Lenny Kosnowski) and Williams are now the only surviving stars of the beloved series. (Left to right) Betty Garrett, Eddie Mekka, Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams in “The Fourth Annual Shotz Talent Show”, Season 5 of “Laverne & Shirley”, aired December 6, 1979. Courtesy of Everett Collection

