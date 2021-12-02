Entertainment
Boris Kodjoe talks ‘real Hollywood husbands’, his acting career and black men’s health • EBONY
Boris Kodjoe is best known for his acting, producing and modeling gigs, but what few people know is his passion for men’s health. This is an especially pressing issue for Kodjoe when it comes to black men, who are sometimes reluctant to go to the doctor and get checked out. However, when it comes to prostate cancer, there is no room for hesitation. According to Prostate Cancer FoundationBlack men are 75 percent more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. And by info from Black Men’s Health Initiative, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in black men. Kodjoe wants to help the men in our community be more open to discussing their health. It does so by partnering with Depend and the Prostate Cancer Foundation to relaunch their Stand Strong for Mens Health initiative, a program that hopes to raise awareness of the link between prostate cancer and incontinence, and help men to to act.
The actor spoke with EBONY and discussed the importance of de-stigmatizing male incontinence, as well as what’s new in his world, including the return of Real Hollywood Husbands.
EBONY: Tell us a bit about the Stand Strong for Men’s Health program.
Boris Kodjoé: Let’s start by saying that we want to recognize those who are leading the fight. We want to create a forum, a dialogue for those who could not express themselves. You alluded to black men not having the conversation, which is a huge problem for us. Obviously, there are racial disparities. There is a lack of access to quality health care. And we’ve been treating this as a culture for a long time. And then there’s the pride we feel as black men; there is the weight that we carry on our shoulders that prevents us from being vulnerable and from being open and not wanting to be seen as weak. It is a problem. It is a problem. And we have to talk about it because prevention starts with dialogue. It starts with routine exams. It starts with early detection. It starts by removing the stigma. So we want to create this dialogue and Depend is donating up to $ 350,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, which supports studies such as the Smiths Polygenic Risk Test, which is actually a test for early stage disease in black men. We are twice as likely to die from the disease, these numbers are staggering. And we are the only ones who can change that.
It is important that we talk about it. Why do you think we are not? Why do you think this stigma is there?
I think this is a conversation that is going to take hours because it started 400 years ago. Because part of the legacy of slavery is the context in which our health was viewed. If there was something physically wrong with us, we were killed; we would die because we were a commodity. So I think that kind of trauma has become a generational trauma, until today. There is mistrust of health care. There is a feeling of fear. And then there is outright terrible access to health care in our communities. It’s a lot. And you add that to our sense of fight or flight, our survival mode that we live in every day, all the pressures and stresses, the traumas we face every day. We have a lot on our shoulders. But we have to do a better job and take care of ourselves before we can take care of everyone.
Let’s talk a bit about the current projects that you have in the works. Many people recognize you from Real Hollywood Husbands. It is finally back in a limited series. Are you eager to return to this world and how does it feel to see the hit series return?
Real Hollywood Husbands has always been such a labor of love because it unites me with all my friends. We’re all real-life friends, so just so we can step out on camera and play these hyper real versions of ourselves. It’s hysterical every day. It’s just a party, really, to be with these fools like JB Smoove, Kevin Hart, and Nelly. It’s hysterical. This is very fun. So I can’t wait for it to come out. It has been a blessing to do all of these things. And be able to do the firefighters’ show Station 19 and direct films, I was truly blessed.
Real Hollywood Husbands is lightly scripted, but a lot of it is improvisation. How is this balance?
There are real scripts. Yes, scripts. The question is, who is going to stay with the script? Because when you have JB in a scene you know he’s going to stay in the script for about two seconds and he’s gone. And you don’t know where it’s going to go. You come with him. You just have to do with it. And I’m taking my last eight minutes because we can’t bring him back. And then you have Kevin, who cracks. Kevin is the worst at keeping a straight face. He just breaks character and he just starts to crack and he can’t console himself. He continues to laugh. So it’s a process, but again, it’s about hanging out with your best friends, having a good time, and getting paid for it. It’s crazy.
And this pleasure reverberates on everyone. You’ve been in this acting game for quite a while. You are a veteran in this field. What’s one of the biggest lessons you learned during this process?
I would say count your blessings. Be responsible for your responsibility. And, enjoy and revel in friendships and relationships. This really is the most important part, it’s the relationships you make.
Sources
2/ https://www.ebony.com/entertainment/boris-kodjoe-talks-real-husbands-of-hollywood-his-acting-journey-and-black-mens-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]