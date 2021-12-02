Boris Kodjoe talks ‘real Hollywood husbands’, his acting career and black men’s health • EBONY

Boris Kodjoe is best known for his acting, producing and modeling gigs, but what few people know is his passion for men’s health. This is an especially pressing issue for Kodjoe when it comes to black men, who are sometimes reluctant to go to the doctor and get checked out. However, when it comes to prostate cancer, there is no room for hesitation. According to Prostate Cancer FoundationBlack men are 75 percent more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. And by info from Black Men’s Health Initiative, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in black men. Kodjoe wants to help the men in our community be more open to discussing their health. It does so by partnering with Depend and the Prostate Cancer Foundation to relaunch their Stand Strong for Mens Health initiative, a program that hopes to raise awareness of the link between prostate cancer and incontinence, and help men to to act.

The actor spoke with EBONY and discussed the importance of de-stigmatizing male incontinence, as well as what’s new in his world, including the return of Real Hollywood Husbands.

EBONY: Tell us a bit about the Stand Strong for Men’s Health program.

Boris Kodjoé: Let’s start by saying that we want to recognize those who are leading the fight. We want to create a forum, a dialogue for those who could not express themselves. You alluded to black men not having the conversation, which is a huge problem for us. Obviously, there are racial disparities. There is a lack of access to quality health care. And we’ve been treating this as a culture for a long time. And then there’s the pride we feel as black men; there is the weight that we carry on our shoulders that prevents us from being vulnerable and from being open and not wanting to be seen as weak. It is a problem. It is a problem. And we have to talk about it because prevention starts with dialogue. It starts with routine exams. It starts with early detection. It starts by removing the stigma. So we want to create this dialogue and Depend is donating up to $ 350,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, which supports studies such as the Smiths Polygenic Risk Test, which is actually a test for early stage disease in black men. We are twice as likely to die from the disease, these numbers are staggering. And we are the only ones who can change that.

It is important that we talk about it. Why do you think we are not? Why do you think this stigma is there?

I think this is a conversation that is going to take hours because it started 400 years ago. Because part of the legacy of slavery is the context in which our health was viewed. If there was something physically wrong with us, we were killed; we would die because we were a commodity. So I think that kind of trauma has become a generational trauma, until today. There is mistrust of health care. There is a feeling of fear. And then there is outright terrible access to health care in our communities. It’s a lot. And you add that to our sense of fight or flight, our survival mode that we live in every day, all the pressures and stresses, the traumas we face every day. We have a lot on our shoulders. But we have to do a better job and take care of ourselves before we can take care of everyone.

Let’s talk a bit about the current projects that you have in the works. Many people recognize you from Real Hollywood Husbands. It is finally back in a limited series. Are you eager to return to this world and how does it feel to see the hit series return?

Real Hollywood Husbands has always been such a labor of love because it unites me with all my friends. We’re all real-life friends, so just so we can step out on camera and play these hyper real versions of ourselves. It’s hysterical every day. It’s just a party, really, to be with these fools like JB Smoove, Kevin Hart, and Nelly. It’s hysterical. This is very fun. So I can’t wait for it to come out. It has been a blessing to do all of these things. And be able to do the firefighters’ show Station 19 and direct films, I was truly blessed.

Real Hollywood Husbands is lightly scripted, but a lot of it is improvisation. How is this balance?

There are real scripts. Yes, scripts. The question is, who is going to stay with the script? Because when you have JB in a scene you know he’s going to stay in the script for about two seconds and he’s gone. And you don’t know where it’s going to go. You come with him. You just have to do with it. And I’m taking my last eight minutes because we can’t bring him back. And then you have Kevin, who cracks. Kevin is the worst at keeping a straight face. He just breaks character and he just starts to crack and he can’t console himself. He continues to laugh. So it’s a process, but again, it’s about hanging out with your best friends, having a good time, and getting paid for it. It’s crazy.

And this pleasure reverberates on everyone. You’ve been in this acting game for quite a while. You are a veteran in this field. What’s one of the biggest lessons you learned during this process?

I would say count your blessings. Be responsible for your responsibility. And, enjoy and revel in friendships and relationships. This really is the most important part, it’s the relationships you make.