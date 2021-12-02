Suspect arrested in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant | Entertainment

Entertainment
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, philanthropist and wife of music icon Clarence Avant.
“We are very pleased to announce today that we have arrested a suspect in the homicide of one of our beloved Beverly Hills residents,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Thursday. , during a briefing.
Multiple surveillance videos showed the suspect’s vehicle leaving the affluent Avant neighborhood after the shooting, Stainbrook said.
The 29-year-old suspect has a long criminal history and is on parole, police say.
Avant was shot and killed in the couple’s Beverly Hills home early Wednesday morning. Her husband and a private security guard were at the house at the time of the shooting, police said.
Los Angeles Police responded to a separate burglary call about an hour after the Avant Residence shooting and found a man in the backyard of a Hollywood home seeking help with a gunshot wound. ball. Police said he told first responders that he accidentally shot himself in the foot.
Police recovered a gun of the same caliber used in Ms. Avant’s shooting. LAPD said the weapon was an AR-15 rifle.
Stainbrook, who was sworn in as chief just two days ago, did not offer a motive for Avant’s shooting, saying it was too early in the investigation to speculate. On Wednesday, he said the shooting did not appear to be random.
“Jacqueline was a 55-year wife, wife, mother, philanthropist and resident of Beverly Hills who has made immeasurable positive contribution and impact to the arts community,” the Avant family said in a statement Wednesday. “She will be missed by her family, friends and all the people she has helped throughout her incredible life.”
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant married in 1967 and had two children together, Nicole and Alexander. Clarence Avant was the subject of the 2019 documentary “The Black Godfather,” which examined his political influence, musical heritage, and work with musicians like Bill Withers and Babyface.
Nicole Avant is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
News of Avant’s death rocked the music world and beyond, eliciting condolences from great basketball player Magic Johnson to former President Bill Clinton.
