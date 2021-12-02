OMG! Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before their wedding





MUMBAI: From Neena Gupta to Dia Mirza, Bollywood beauties who announced their pregnancy even before getting married. Here is a list of celebrities who got pregnant without or before marriage. Neena Gupta Neena Gupta was one of the first celebrities in Bollywood to openly announce her pregnancy. She was dating West Indian cricketer Vivian Richard when she fell pregnant with her daughter Masaba. However, Richard refused to divorce his first female job, which the actress decided to raise her daughter on her own. Konkana Sen Sharma Konkana Sen Sharma married her beautiful Ranvir Shorey in 2016. After six months, news broke that the actress has given birth to a baby boy. It’s obvious to her fans to understand, even though she never admitted that she was expecting until marriage. She is Mirza Dia Mirza has announced that she is expecting her first baby with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The news broke a month after she married Vaibhav. The actress even posted a photo showing her baby bump. To read also: VERDICT OF THE PUBLIC! The actresses escape the PREGNANCY song while the writers present it just for the namesake Amy jackson Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy, shortly after becoming engaged to boyfriend George Panayiotou. The actress took to her social media platform to break the news to her fans. Celina Jaitley Celina Jaitley got married to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag in a secret ceremony. Although the actress has denied all information that she is pregnant. She gave birth to twins in 2012, less than nine months after her marriage. Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin took everyone by surprise after announcing her pregnancy in a newspaper interview. The actress opened up about motherhood and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. After the failure of her first marriage, the actress does not want to hurry to get married. She also shared photos of herself displaying her baby bump on her social media page. Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia announced to the world that she had married Angad Bedi was a surprise to all. On Neha’s chat show, Angad revealed that she was pregnant before their wedding. Mahima Choudhary According to reports, Mahima Choudhary was five months pregnant when she married Bobby Mukherjee in 2016. For more TV, digital and Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. To read also: BIG TWIST! Is Prachi PREGNANT with Ranbir’s baby in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/omg-bollywood-actresses-who-got-pregnant-their-marriage-211202 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

