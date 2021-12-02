Entertainment
Eternals, The Suicide Squad, and Shang-Chi receive nominations for Best Visual Effects from Hollywood Critics Association
2021 has been a huge year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did they release three feature films (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Eternals) with another on the way (Spider-Man: No Path Home), but they also dropped their first batch of original shows on Disney + (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What if…, Hawk Eye). While DC’s schedule wasn’t as busy this year, they still delivered a few fan favorites like Zack Snyder Justice League and The suicide squad. Earlier today, the nominees for the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards were announced, and Marvel and DC walked away with a few nominations for Best Visual Effects.
Marvel received two nominations for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Eternals, who go against the DC The suicide squad. Other nominees include Dune and the direction of Ryan Reynolds free guy. You can check out the Hollywood Critics Association tweet below:
The nominees for the best visual effects are:
#DuneMovie # Eternals#GuyFree #ShangChi #TheSuicideSquad #HCAFilmPrice #BestVisualEffects #Visual effects pic.twitter.com/2aJmjnxJTE
– Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 2, 2021
The suicide squad and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings are also in the running for best action film against No time to die, Anybody, and The more they fall. You can see this tweet below:
The nominees for the best action film are: #NoTimeToDie #PersonFilm #TheHarder They Fall #TheSuicideSquad #ShangChi #HCAFilmPrice #BestActionFilm #action movies pic.twitter.com/L4PpWhNJY8
– Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 2, 2021
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Black Widow are also up for the best stunts against No time to die, Dune, and Anybody. Check out this list below:
The nominees for the best stunts are:#Black Widow #DuneMovie #NoTimeToDie#Anybody #ShangChi #HCAFilmPrice #BestStunts #Cascade pic.twitter.com/8m07R1zasR
– Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 2, 2021
“The Hollywood Critics Association is present all year round”, the HCA website bed. “Most review organizations focus on the end of each year to help determine which films will ultimately be deemed worthy of an award. The HCA is different because our members discuss the film openly throughout the year and not just during awards season. The HCA’s annual awards ceremony, which takes place in January each year, is quickly becoming a favorite with nominees and winners alike, as it is a very intimate evening. and special. “
Who are you cheering for this awards season? Are you hoping to see Marvel or DC win any awards from the Hollywood Critics Association? Tell us in the comments!
The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards will take place on January 8. Currently you can watch Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings on Disney +. Eternals is slated to be released on the streaming site in January. The suicide squad is currently available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD.
