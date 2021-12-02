11 superheroes in Bollywood movies who have flown under the radar and are now practically forgotten | Newsondot

Since the release of Spider-Man in 2002, superhero movies have become a topic of discussion among moviegoers. And after the release of Iron Man in 2008 which led to the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero movies have turned into box office juggernauts that have now become a blockbuster.

While Hollywood is often right when it comes to the genre of superheroes in movies, the Hindi or Bollywood film industry as it is popularly called remains miles behind.

Hrithik Roshans Krrish remains Bollywood’s most successful superhero, followed by Anil Kapoors Mr India, vigilante Amitabh Bachchans in Shahenshah and Shah Rukh Khans G.One in Ra.One.

A few years ago, Tiger Shroff also dabbled in superhero movies, but failed miserably as A Flying Jatt turned out to be a critical as well as a business failure.

Among the current crop of actors, Abhishek Bachchan has also tried to be an onscreen superhero with the failed 2008 Drona, a bad scam from the Harry Potter films where the Abhisheks superhero character stands. moves in sherwani for a costume, literally.

These aren’t the only superheroes seen in Bollywood movies. There were several more that went unnoticed. Take a look at some of Bollywood’s lesser-known superheroes below:

1. Shiva Ka Insaaf (1985)



Rupam Pictures

Considered to be Bollywood’s first 3D film, Shiva Ka Insaaf stars Jackie Shroff in the lead role of a superhero named Shiva.

Years later, in 2016, Tiger Shroff played a superhero in A Flying Jatt who was quite similar to the superhero character his father played in the 1985 film. The film failed at the box office.

2. Maharaja (1998)



Navachitra Productions

Govinda, at the peak of his career, as he produced one comedy success after another, decided to change gears and transformed into a desi Kohinoor superhero in Maharaja.

What was the Maharajas’ superpower, you ask? Well, he could talk to animals, melt metal, and set things on fire with just his gaze. Literally, if looks could kill.

Unlike other Govinda films of the time, Maharaja was a failure despite some hype surrounding its release.

3. Bal Bramhachari (1996)



Prakash Mehra Productions

Legendary actor Rajkumar’s son, Puru Rajkumar, made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Bal Bramhachari where he possessed special powers including super strength through the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Director Prakash Mehra bombed at the box office.

4. Toofan (1989)



MKD Films Combine

In 1988, Amitabh Bachchan played Shahenshah. The film became a hit and gained cult status over the years.

A year later, in 1989, he turned to the superhero genre again with the crossbow Toofan. But this time around things didn’t fall into place as the film failed to make its mark.

5. Ajooba (1991)



Asia Films Pvt Ltd

Big B was not yet finished being a superhero on the big screen as he donned the cape again with epic big-budget fantasy epic Shashi Kapoors Ajooba.

The film turned out to be a huge box office bomb.

6. Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988)



Jagapathi International

Dharmendra played a Batman-style vigilante called Teesri Adalat in this 1988 film also starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Chunky Panday, and Neelam.

Similar to Batman, he even drove a somewhat four-wheeled Batmobile in the movie. The film was a box office success.

7. Zokkomon (2011)



Disney

After Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary starred in and as the superhero Zokkomon. The film with Anupam Kher and Manjari Phadnis failed.

8. Alag (2006)



Subi Samuel Films Pvt. Ltd.

In that box office disaster, Akshay Kapoor played a man with super psychic powers. The sci-fi film also starred Dia Mirza and Tom Alter.

9. Mr. X (2015)



Fox star studios

Emraan Hashmi played a cop with invisibility as a superpower. Director Vikram Bhatt was inspired by the 1964 film Mr X in Bombay starring Kishore Kumar.

10. Lo Main Aa Gaya (1999)



Jenma Films International

Starring Govindas’ nephew Vinay Anand, Lo Main Aa Gaya is the only Hindi film directed by faithful Marathi Mahesh Kothare.

The main character of the film is a police officer who obtains the powers of Lord Hanuman.

11. Superman (1987)



Art photos

He’s not exactly an Indian superhero, but Bollywood tried to Indianize Superman with this 1987 dud of the same name.

In the film, Puneet Issar played Superman while Dharmendra played the character of his father inspired by the role of Marlon Brandos in the 1978 Hollywood superhero Superman with Christopher Reeve.