Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant murder in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Police have made an arrest for the murder of Jacqueline Avant, a prominent Los Angeles philanthropist, political insider and wife of music legend Clarence Avant.

Police have arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles in connection with the murder, authorities in Beverly Hills said at a press briefing Thursday.

Maynor used an AR-15 rifle in the incident, then shot himself in the foot in another house in an alleged Hollywood burglary attempt, police said.

Multiple surveillance cameras showed Maynors’ vehicle heading east of Beverly Hills after the shooting in which Avant was killed, authorities said.

Shortly after Avant was shot, officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at a house in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive. They found a man in the yard who had a gunshot wound to his foot. Police determined that he accidentally shot himself during an alleged burglary attempt at the house and was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

A shrewd watch commander in Hollywood made the connection to the Avant case and alerted Beverly Hills, LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow said. Maynor has since been in police custody.

It’s a sad case, and while we’re happy to have an arrest, I feel so bad for the family, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook told The Times.

Police said the suspect shot Jacqueline Avant with an AR-15 rifle in the Avants house. The weapon has been described as a traditional AR-15 rifle, not a compact variety.

The Beverly Hills Police Department took over the investigation of the Beverly Hills and Hollywood incidents. Police said surveillance and other evidence, including the rifle, linked Maynor to the two cases. Stainbrook said the motive for the shooting was unclear, but the evidence points to only one suspect.

Maynor was released from state prison in September and has an extensive criminal record involving burglary and theft, Stainbrook said.

Maynor was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2013 for second degree theft and grievous bodily harm, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Joe Orlando.

Most recently, he served a four-year sentence for second-degree theft with enhancements for a previous felony. He was released on parole on September 1, 2021, after serving his full sentence, Orlando said.

What appeared to be the suspect’s Facebook page says he attended Hartnell College in Salinas, Calif., And was a self-employed electrician. The page shows a verse from the Bible which says: It is an abomination for a king to do wickedness because the throne is built on righteousness.

According to the Department of Corrections, Maynor did not have a permanent address when he was released.

Police responded to a call for a shootout in the 1100 block of Maytor Place shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the upscale Trousdale Estates neighborhood, and officers found Jacqueline with a gunshot wound upon arrival. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she later died. Clarence and a security guard were also at the house during the shooting, Stainbrook said.

The chef said it seemed like nothing obvious had been taken out of the house, but it will take some time to say for sure.

Aerial video of Wednesday’s scene showed a sliding glass door that appeared to have been smashed.

Prior, 81, was a prominent figure in national Democratic politics for decades as well as an LA philanthropist.

She was at one time president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center and entertainment chair of the NOW profit auction.

Her husband is a legendary figure in the music industry, working with or advising stars such as Jimmy Smith, Lalo Schifrin, Babyface, Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, the SOS Band and Cherrelle.

Known as the Black Godfather, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Their daughter, Nicole Avant, served as U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas during President Obama’s administration and is married to Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix. In 2007, she described her parents’ deep connections to Democratic leaders, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

In a statement, the Avant and Sarandos family said, “Our deepest gratitude to the City of Beverly Hills, the BHPD and all law enforcement agencies for their diligence in this matter. Now justice be done.

Announcing the arrest Thursday, Stainbrook said: To the community of Beverly Hills, let me reassure you, this is one of the most protected and guarded cities in the world. No crime of any kind will be tolerated here.

Let this be a message to anyone considering committing a crime in Beverly Hills: you will be arrested and brought to justice, the chief said.

The Avants murder sent shockwaves through Hollywood as well as into political circles, where she was a beloved figure.

Reginald Hudlin, who directed a 2019 documentary on Clarence Avant, described Jacqueline as a model universally loved and admired in our community and in our lives and said he was devastated by the news.

Former President Clinton was among those who paid tribute to Before after the shooting, Tweeter that she was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen and dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years.

She inspired admiration, respect and affection in all who knew her, Clinton said. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.