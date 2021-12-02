Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Aakanksha Singh, Athiya Shetty, and more …

Hopeless Romantic: Ayushmann Khurrana loves to experience romance as a genre

Bombay– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about experimenting with romance as a genre on “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

He appeared as a special guest with co-actor Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor to promote their upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

During the conversation, host Kapil Sharma told the audience about the variety of films Ayushmann has made so far. The host then asked him if he’d rather romanticize more on screen or experiment.

Ayushmann said, “I experience romance. I think if there is no twist in the story, no new material to discuss, nothing extraordinary that the audience hasn’t seen before, if that factor isn’t there then it there is no fun.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance

Bombay– It was November when actress Athiya Shetty and star cricketer KL Rahul formalized their relationship with a beloved position. A month later, the lovebirds made their first red carpet appearance at the screening of the upcoming film “Tadap”.

Before entering for the screening, Athiya and Rahul stopped to pose for the camera. The cricketer looked dapper in a beige suit paired with a black t-shirt while the actress went for an all-black look. They stood close as they posed for the photographers.

The two then joined the cast of “Tadap” – Tara Sutaria and Athiya’s brother, Ahan, to pose for the paparazzi.

“Tadap” is Ahan Shetty’s debut album and also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a man desperately in love, who becomes vindictive during the course of the film after being abandoned.

The film, presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, is scheduled for release on December 3.

Speaking about her work, Athiya was last seen onscreen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shock and Awe: Aakanksha Singh recounts Big B’s gesture after his injury

Bombay– Actress Aakanksha Singh, who plays a central role in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming director ‘Track 34’, which also stars Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, talks about how, while filming the film, she had an accident and Big B came to his aid.

Sharing the incident, Aakanksha said, “While the film was being made, I was seriously injured and ended up with a fracture. However, I continued to shoot despite the injury and pain. ‘Usually arriving on the set in a wheelchair but I’ve never missed a day’s work. Big B in particular got me a buggy from his house because he noticed that I had difficulty moving around on the wheelchair. Being the gentleman that he is, he also went out of his way to make sure I was comfortable during the shoot.

Such a gesture from an icon like Amitabh really touched the actress.

The film “Track 34”, also starring Ajay Devgn and Rakulpreet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar – is a gripping film based on a real event – set for release on April 29, 2022.

Abhishek Banerjee Acting Masterclass: Focus on voice modulation, body language

Bombay– There is a reason why Abhishek Banerjee has become one of the main players in the country.

It is his commitment to the profession, the ability to keep the nerve of his character and his desire to excel in his art.

Breaking down his process, Abhishek said, “As an actor it’s my job to create different characters. If I can’t do it right, I won’t see myself as an actor. From the very beginning, I have always focused on modulating my voice, body language and understanding the character.

The actor-casting director makes a point of learning from every project he takes part in, he said: “With every project that I do, I learn something new and I grow as a actor. I worked really hard on all the characters that I played, maybe that’s why they connect with the audience ”.

The actor, who has impressed audiences with his work, has an interesting roster for the coming year, which includes the family drama “Aankh Micholi”, “Bhedia”, “The Big Wedding of Muness” and a Telugu thriller without. title which will mark its debut in the Telugu space.

Vicky-Katrina wedding: meeting called to discuss arrangements

Jaipur– Finally, it’s official that Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur district next week.

To date, there has been no official confirmation from either the bride or groom, or the district administration.

However, the district administration issued an order on Thursday calling a meeting at 10:15 a.m. on Friday to discuss public order arrangements and crowd control measures following Vicky and Katrina’s high-profile wedding.

The order issued by the additional district collector, Suraj Singh Negi, said the meeting will be chaired by the district collector and attended by the superintendent of police, hotel officials, rangers and other officials. (IANS)