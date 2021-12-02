Actor Laverne & Shirley was 69





Eddie Mekka, the actor who played Carmine Ragusa, Cindy Williams ‘high school girlfriend Shirley Feeney on the’ 70s hit sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died at his home in Newhall, California. He was 69 years old. Her death on November 27 was announced on Facebook by a longtime friend Pat Benti, who did not disclose the cause of death but noted that Mekka had passed away peacefully. No more Deadline Michael McKean, who starred in Laverne & Shirley like Lenny Kosnowski, Mekka recalled in a tweet: A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A really great guy and a purveyor of joy whenever the going gets sad. Value these people. RIP, Eddie. Born Edward Rudolph Mekjian in Worcester, MA, Mekka had attended Berklee College of Music and won a Tony Award nomination for his lead role in the Broadway musical in 1975. The lieutenant when he moved to Los Angeles and quickly landed roles on two Garry marshall-creation of sitcoms: Blansky Beauties and Laverne & Shirley. Cindy Williams, Eddie Mekka, Laverne & Shirley – Credit: Everett Collection Everett Collection Blansky Beauties, the 1977 series starring Nancy Walker, was not a success, but Mekkas’ supporting role in Laverne & Shirley from 1976 to 1983 brought it national recognition and its signature role. As the kind-hearted Carmine known affectionately as The Big Ragoo (sometimes spelled Ragu), Mekka was part of the sitcom’s main romantic relationship. His intermittent relationship with Shirley and his steadfast friendship with the character of Williams and Penny marshall Laverne, provided the series with one of its most important supporting actors. Mekkas Carmine was a part-time boxer who dreamed of becoming a dancer and singer with ambitions that offered a showcase for Mekkas’ talents and background in musical theater. In the final episode of the long series, Carmine lands a role in the Broadway musical Hair. The story continues The cast of Laverne & Shirley, clockwise from top left: Phil Foster, Michael McKean, David Lander, Eddie Mekka, Betty Garrett, Cindy Williams and Penny Marshal – Credit: Everett Collection Everett Collection Laverne & Shirley was a ready-made smash after the January 1976 premiere on ABC. The characters had appeared briefly on Happy Days another creation of Garry Marshall but made enough impression to direct their own series. Led by Marshall and Williams, the mid-century sitcom about a pair of Shotz Brewery workers in Milwaukee would end up as the # 3 prime time series for the 1975-1976 season, far surpassing Happy Days. Mekka has appeared in all episodes of Series 178 except a few dozen. Although his Laverne & Shirley the character would turn out to be Mekkas’ most recognizable role, the actor has also appeared in 70s and 80s series like Undeclared work, Family affairs and The boat of love and had guest roles on shows until the 21st century, including Children’s Hospital, The Young & The Restless and It’s always sunny in Philadelphia. Film credits include Beaches (1989), A league apart (1992), Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003), Dream girls (2006) and I salute you marie ! (2018). Information on the survivors was not immediately available. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

