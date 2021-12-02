Entertainment
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Kick off Pre-Wedding Festivities with Bollywood Songs
Pavitra Rishta Actress Ankita Lokhande is set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain by the end of this year. As their wedding date approached, the duo kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with friends and family. Discover the last videos of the actor’s evening.
Ankita Lokhande kicks off pre-wedding festivities
Videos and photos shared by the accounts of Ankita’s fans and her close friends have been all around the internet. In the video, the 36-year-old actor can be seen wearing a gorgeous shimmering white saree as she grooves with her future husband Vicky Jain to songs from Bollywood. The actor’s friends were also seen dancing with the duo as they enjoyed the night out. Check out all the videos here.
Learn more about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Earlier, the actor was pictured handing out his wedding invitations while donning traditional clothing. She also shared a glimpse of her bachelorette party attended by many friends of the TV fraternity including Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi and others. She donned a wine-colored dress for the occasion as she shared the photos online. Lokhande also wrote a note to his friends for making his night special. The 36 year old actor wrote: “Girls just wanna have fun, right? Thanks girls for giving me lifelong memories Special thanks to my favorite girls appu and teju .. Thank you very much for a great evening ”
The duo have always talked about their relationship as Ankita often flaunts her love for Vicky Jain on her Instagram. In an earlier post, the actor poured his heart out for him while writing,
“Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help with anything, or if I wanted to get away so I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you I was fine because I knew I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. ”
(Image: Instagram / @lokhdeankita)
