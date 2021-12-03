Celebrities urge Hollywood to end support for big pharma vaccine monopoly

Over 275 artists, celebrities and other creative professionals have sign to an open letter approving a patent waiver for coronavirus vaccines and slamming flawed arguments made by industry lobbyists defending the global intellectual property regime, which has fueled massive inequalities in vaccine access.

Signed by actor Mark Ruffalo, writer and filmmaker Naomi Klein, producer Lilly Wachowski, poet Anindita Sengupta and hundreds of others, the letter expresses dismay that important associations of film, publishing and music joined Big Pharma in lobbying against a World Trade Organization proposal. which would temporarily suspend patents covering Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Interception reported earlier this year, the Motion Picture Association, which represents major film and television studios, deployed five lobbyists to influence Congress and the White House over the waiver. The Association of American Publishers as well as Universal Music have also revealed that they are actively lobbying against her.

Industry sources say lobbyists fear the waiver is too broad and could open the door to increased piracy, Interception Noted. But the copyright industry push is on a provision in the proposal that would forgo copyright enforcement for the prevention, containment and treatment of Covid-19.

In the new open letter, the creators write that industry interests use false arguments based on copyright laws for our creative works to prevent sharing of life-saving treatments with countries in need.

We fear these groups will continue to lobby on our behalf to obstruct this urgent process on which many of our livelihoods depend, the letter said. Sharing life-saving technologies will not harm musicians, actors, writers or other creative professionals. In fact, it will save many of us who live in countries around the world, while once again allowing us to travel, play and share our creative work with the world. It is absurd that some of the associations that claim to represent the interests of creators are fighting for Big Pharma instead.

In solidarity with billions of people around the world, the letter continues, we demand that representatives of artists ‘and creators’ associations immediately cease all lobbying efforts to weaken, delay or disrupt the Covid-19 TRIPS waiver at the WTO. .

The updated letter No Covid in Our Name was released days after the WTO postponed its biannual ministerial meeting following the detection of the Omicron variant, which public health activists arguing is a predictable outcome of entrenched vaccine apartheid.

Vaccine Patent Surrender Supporters, Including the United States Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ask the WTO to immediately approve the proposal despite the postponement of the conference.

Lia Holland, director of campaigns and communications at Fight for the Future, one of the groups that helped organize the letter, said in a declaration On Thursday, it is extremely disturbing to see organizations claiming to represent the interests of creators act in such stark opposition to the health, safety and business interests of the entertainment and creative industries.

While pharmaceutical companies will cash in on prices fueled by desperation as the pandemic spreads, Holland added, creators can only lose in a world where we cannot come together to profit and celebrate their art.

Read the full letter:

To all associations and individuals who oppose the sharing of technology that saves lives in the event of a pandemic: You don’t represent us. Access to Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests is a defining human rights crisis of this century. We applaud the world leaders who speak out to save lives. As Senator Bernie Sanders said, countless lives must come before the profits of pharmaceutical companies. Through the hard work of a global campaign, and despite pressure from Big Pharma, the United States began negotiations to share lifesaving technologies in May. We are appalled that major cinema, publishing and music associations tried to prevent that from happening. These groups have discouraged the United States from sharing life-saving treatments with countries in need, using false arguments based on copyright laws for our creative works. We fear that these groups will continue to lobby on our behalf to obstruct this urgent process on which many of our livelihoods depend. We join the following groups in supporting swift action on a World Trade Organization (WTO) waiver that allows the sharing of health technologies related to Covid-19: a coalition of more than 100 countries; the majority of House Democrats; frontline unions like National Nurses United, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, and the American Federation of Teachers; and hundreds of internationally recognized organizations such as Médecins sans frontières, Oxfam, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the ACLU. Everyone must have access as soon as possible to the knowledge and tools that will save lives from Covid-19: from vaccines and ventilators to medical technology, designs and knowledge. Without an emergency WTO waiver of intellectual property rights that block the sharing of these resources, many countries may not have meaningful access to Covid-19 vaccines until 2024, if at all. It is unacceptable. We must immediately share knowledge and technology before devastating new variants kill even more people. Sharing life-saving technologies will not harm musicians, actors, writers or other creative professionals. In fact, it will save many of us who live in countries around the world, while once again allowing us to travel, play and share our creative work with the world. It is absurd that some of the associations that claim to represent the interests of creators are fighting for Big Pharma instead. To be clear, the proposed exemption text will not harm the creators. The waiver never targeted creators, and the latest version of the draft clarified that it only covered health products and technologies. The proposal will forgo intellectual property protections only for the prevention, containment and treatment of Covid-19. The waiver does not affect creative works such as music, movies and books. We fully support waivers of the four intellectual property provisions that will help end the pandemic, as each provision is essential to stopping Covid-19. Relinquishing patent rights alone cannot save lives if the design and knowledge to use them are not equally shared. In solidarity with billions of people around the world, we demand that representatives of artists ‘and creators’ associations immediately cease all lobbying efforts aimed at weakening, delaying or disrupting the TRIPS Covid-19 waiver at the WTO.