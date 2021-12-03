Bollywood movies that have seen touching letters tie their plot and characters together





A real cinema is capable of bringing emotions to the spectators. Sometimes such emotions can be written in words and in the age of emails and instant messages letters hold a different power in making relationships valuable and strong. Talking about old-fashioned love or jotting down words on a piece of paper for your loved ones is still missed. There are many Bollywood movies that have incorporated the idea of ​​writing a letter to express feelings and rekindle those memories to cherish warmth and personal touch. In many cases, however, these letters were a game-changer, bringing the main couples closer together. They made them memorable and helped filmmakers deepen their idea of ​​old-fashioned love. As we draw cinematic parallels, take a look at those movies where letters played a major role. List of Bollywood Movies That Have Seen Groundbreaking Letters Linking Their Plot Frontier Released in 1997, Frontier is JP Duttas’ cinematic enigma set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and based on the Battle of Longewella. In the film, Dutta shows how soldiers stay in touch with their families and loved ones through letters. Due to its high sentimental value, the film managed to touch the hearts of the audience. Her much loved song by fans is Sandese Aate Hain, which describes the pain of Indian soldiers who are on the battlefield amid endless fighting and their longing for their loved ones as they receive their letters. Mujhse Dosti Karoge We can’t exactly call them letters, as one of the main characters, Pooja, sent emails to the male main character, Raj. However, we can call it as letters written electronically. Many fans still remember the film and wonder how the letters written by Pooja were confused by Raj with Tina’s feelings. So the letters, in this film, played a vital role for Raj in developing feelings for someone who wrote it. It is quite quickly that Raj learns that it was Pooja who wrote him emails after several cases where Tina was not the one who wrote them. Welcome to Sajjanpur The offbeat 2008 comedy film directed by Shyam Benegal, shows Shreyas Talpade as a writer in the village who writes messages on paper for the uneducated. The warm portrait has the letters as a focal point as the character of Talpade, who aspires to be a novel writer, gradually learns the value of his writing skills and realizes how much his letters really help a lot of people. Finally, Talpade decides to set up a small workspace near the post office to help people write down their feelings. The lunch box In this beautifully made film starring the late actor Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, lunch boxes are the factors that lead to an unimaginably unique story. The letters here help the main characters to form an unconventional friendship through little notes. Sharing joys and sorrows, the letters become in a way little confessions and thanks, allowing the two foreigners from the big city of Mumbai to get closer without meeting in person. Bareilly Ki Barfi Bareilly Ki Barfi recalls an old-fashioned romance where handwritten letters allowed two people to confess their love for each other. The film’s plot is endearing to embrace the old you, which lacks the warmth of the personal touch in a world where everything is replaced by digital messages. In the film, an old-school but rebellious girl, Bitti falls in love with an unknown author, Chirag, who plays the role of Cupid between her and the other person Bitti assumes to be the author. (Image: Twitter / @ MeghaMadhuka / @ ubisbux)

Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/bollywood-films-that-saw-heart-touching-letters-binding-together-its-plot-and-characters.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos