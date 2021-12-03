The Rock confirms he’s a secret voice actor in Fortnite





For the second time this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has teased his involvement in Fortnite, and this time he’s almost confirmed he’s the man behind the mask – and the voice – of the Foundation, one of the most important characters in the Fortnite lore. The Rock took to social media to make what could be an ordinary video of the superstar. On the surface, it was nothing more than an advertisement for his energy drink, ZOA, but Fortnite fans saw it differently. Inside The Rock’s refrigerator was the unmistakable mask of The Foundation, one of Fortnite’s mysterious Seven, a group of apparent meta-humans diametrically opposed to the Imagined Order, the game’s supposedly evil faction. Also in the video on his table is a prop sci-fi gun that looks like something the Foundation could put away. The Rock also mentions a “Zero Point”, the source of life-creating energy in the heart of Fortnite Island, and several times in the video the camera turns upside down – a likely nod to the theme ” flipside “from chapter 3 this was mentioned by some leakers. Fans started speculating on the voice behind The Foundation in March, when the character made her Fortnite debut, becoming the fourth confirmed member of The Seven we’ve met to date. The evidence at the time was already strong. At the time, The Rock posted a more cryptic video on the day of the finale of Zero Crisis – the Foundation’s debut – and seemed to allude to the game. The character model also looks like The Rock, with an equally setting. chunky and an emblem on his armor that looks and sits in the same spot as The Rock’s iconic chest tattoo. Finally, if you listened to the character speak, under the effects deposited on his voice, it certainly sounded like The Rock. Cheekily, it looks like Fortnite’s character name is even a nod to Dwayne Johnson’s in-ring nickname from his time in WWE. The likely reason The Rock is once again tease its main implication in the Fortnite world is that the Foundation will most likely appear in the Chapter 2 final event on December 4th. The character has had one hell of a trip this year, appearing briefly in some cutscenes and getting his own spinoff comic book where he teams up with Batman to return to the island after the aliens in Season 7 threw him in Gotham. ultimately, The Foundation returned … to Apollo.

