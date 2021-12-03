Entertainment
DVIDS – News – Hollywood Guard wins Stanley FH Newman Airlift / Tanker Outstanding Unit award
A hand-picked choice of Airmen with the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing (146 AW) accepted the award from Major General Stanley FH Newman recognizing the Air National Guard’s (ANG) most outstanding wing contributing to the overall success of the Mobility Air Force mission at the Orlando Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 29, 2021.
The three-day event sponsored by the Airlift / Tanker Association hosted meetings and seminars on the needs of one of the Air Force’s main commands, Air Mobility Command (AMC), and the needs of its allies in the world. During the event, the Airmen heard guest speakers, attended seminars, and witnessed outstanding Air Force wings awarded for their unit’s contributions to the AMC.
Staff Sgt. Sandra Chavira of 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (146 AES) helped accept the award on behalf of the wing before a stage of thousands of participants. Chavira says his participation in the event gave him a new perspective for his wing’s humanitarian missions and sparked a renewed passion for military service.
“Once the association started to present all of our statistics showing why we won this award, I started to see the significant impact of everything we accomplished. Until then, I didn’t didn’t fully realize the severity and impact of our wing. Seeing all of the COVID -19 missions and deployment missions with their stat totals really puts things in perspective for me, “Chavira said.
Chavira, a seasoned AES veteran with 12 years of dedicated state and nation service, was personally involved in some of the accolades recognized at the event. Beginning with consecutive deployments of his squadron and assisting in COVID-19 support missions with Joint Task Force Mercy between those deployments, Chavira and the 146 AES have never stopped providing aid since the beginning of the pandemic.
She and her AES team have worked across CENTCOM (US Central Command) and the United States, transporting COVID-19 infected military personnel to and out of various deployed locations forward and into the United States. At the onset of the pandemic, Chavira and her team were navigating the unprecedented by adapting to protect themselves from the virus while carrying out their duties, providing quality care and transportation until their patients could. be treated in medical institutions.
Chavira says that when she and her nine fellow wing members accepted the award, she remembered the event and the busy year that brought them to this moment. The good and the bad; positive memories mixed with anxiety; and the feelings of uncertainty most felt at the start of the pandemic.
“Once we accepted the award up there, I thought about it all. I felt so proud of all of our wing members for all their sacrifices. [We] had members on mission for more than a year; literally in a hotel room away from family for an entire year while serving. When they returned, they then had to leave immediately for another deployment. I feel like the whole experience kind of “re-blue” me right away, said Chavira
Staff Sgt. Delicia Rubio, a logistics plans superintendent with the 146th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was also on stage to help accept the award. Rubio says she shares Chavira’s feelings and that she was really impressed with the information and the keynote speakers at the seminar.
“We had the chance to listen to the Air Force Chief of Staff along with a bunch of other fantastic speakers. We had a plethora of seminars to choose from and listened to the stories of “A panel involved in closing the bases in Afghanistan. It was amazing because we got a unique perspective of what it was like on the ground. It was amazing,” said Rubio.
Like Chavira, Rubio has also been heavily involved in supporting the COVID-19 mission. For example, she helped identify and organize hundreds of volunteers to support civil authorities during the civil unrest in Los Angeles in 2020. In less than 24 hours, Rubio exceeded the initial request for support with the help of commanders. of various squadrons. Rubio says she is proud of the enthusiasm her wing has shown throughout the pandemic.
“We had so many members just in our group who came out and raised their hands to help support this mission during the pandemic in such a short time frame. It was really amazing to see our members stepping up their support like this,” Rubio said.
Like Chavira, Rubio says she leaves with a renewed sense of purpose in the California Air National Guard after attending the event.
“What we’re doing here in our wing is amazing. Having such a fantastic team of unit deployment managers, leaders who support us, and dedicated Airmen always ready to support the mission is everything. Without them, we wouldn’t have the success we had.
This year, the 146 AW was explicitly highlighted for its exceptionally meritorious service, as the Association recognized its contributions in supporting forest fire suppression and COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts in 2020. During which, the wing’s airborne firefighting mission known as MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) saved an estimated $ 185 billion in potential property damage during any one of the seasons. busiest fire stations in California history.
Additionally, the MAFFS wing crew with the 115th Airlift Squadron flew more than 232 sorties and dropped five million gallons of fire retardants to support the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE ) and the US Forest Service.
Remarkably, the wing was also simultaneously mobilizing hundreds of its Airmen to support COVID-19 missions across the state, building federal medical shelters, assisting the Los Angeles County coroners office, and delivering food to food banks. communities serving one million meals to more than 345,000 families across the state.
The very active Californian ANG unit known as the “Hollywood Guard” has also provided impressive medical response teams supporting large-scale vaccination centers. Meanwhile, the 146th Security Forces Squadron also assisted civil authorities during civil unrest in downtown Los Angeles.
The partnership between the Wings and the North Atlantic Ocean Office was also highlighted during the event, helping to release 17 apex buoys, expanding years of climate change research.
