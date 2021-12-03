Indian classic, Tamil rap, Bollywood, a capella and more come together in this digital music festi

The power of music to bring people together has never been more evident than it was during the pandemic. Global collaborations and digital gigs have blurred geographic boundaries like never before. The Art is Life: SoundFrames online music festival, hosted by the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) Bengaluru and the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, is pushing this idea forward. Spread over three days, the festival brings together some of the biggest names in world music for performances, lectures and workshops.

The a cappella group Penn Masala will perform in the session called Radical Connexions. Viewers can expect to hear a fusion of familiar Indian and Western songs in an a capella format. Our performance includes six original mashup compositions, explains the group’s Sachit Gali. The same evening, the contemporary classical formation of the city SubraMania will also play its music. The performance will be rooted in classical Indian music while also including elements of pop, rock, jazz and more. The idea behind SubraMania was to create original and contemporary world music. And we were looking forward to sharing it with the world, says Bindu Subramaniam.

Other notable names on the bill include Grammy Award-winning Ricky Kej, fusion group Berklee Indian Ensemble, rapper Artslord and singer Annette Philip of the Women of the World collective. Viewers can also attend lectures and sessions on topics such as cross-cultural collaborations and music as therapy. All sessions and performances will focus on the general theme of music as a unifying force. As Annette sums it up, my two performances are a testament to the fact that music unites people, and more importantly, that we have so much to share, regardless of our country of origin or our beliefs. What excites me the most is working with musicians from different cultural backgrounds because the resulting combined art is always richer than if I had to create from a place of homogeneity.

Entry upon registration. From December 3 to 5. Details: online

