Second brother testifies that Smollett paid for staged attack | Entertainment
CHICAGO (AP) The second of the two brothers said Thursday that Jussie Smollett plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself and paid them to carry it out, giving them lines to shout and pointing to a surveillance camera that the former Empire actor allegedly captured the hoax on video.
Smollett’s attorney worked to discredit the brothers’ accounts, suggesting they attacked Smollett because they didn’t like him, and tried to make him pay $ 1 million each for not testifying that he had organized the assault.
Defense attorney Shay Allen suggested the brothers were motivated to accuse Smollett of staging the hoax because they didn’t like the performer who is gay and black and then saw an opportunity to win money.
Olabingo Osundairo’s testimony at Smollett’s trial in Chicago on Thursday echoed the account her brother, Abimbola Osundairo, testified a day earlier, including that Smollett wanted the brothers to spray him with gasoline and put a noose around his neck, and that Smollett gave them a ticket. $ 100 to purchase the supplies and paid for them with a check for $ 3,500.
Olabingo Osundairo said Smollett told him he received hate messages at the Chicago TV studio and had this crazy idea of being attacked by two MAGA supporters, “an apparent reference to President Donald’s slogan Trumps of the time, Make America Great Again. Osundairo believed the plan was to publicize the attack on social media, not to involve the police, he said.
They chose to pour bleach on Smollett, Osundairo said, because he was uncomfortable with gasoline. He said Smollett wanted his brother to do the punch and he should look like he’s fighting back.
Osundairo also addressed the defense claim that the brothers were motivated by homophobia. He said he had nothing against gay people and the jury was shown a photo of siblings participating in the Chicago gay pride parade in 2015 dressed as Trojan warriors.
Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack on Jan 29, 2019 one count for every time he reported to three different officers. The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service.
Olabingo Osundairo also denied that a white person was ever involved, or that he and his brother even wore face masks or makeup to make it look like they were white. In statements that have been widely ridiculed because the brothers are black, Smollett has previously said he saw pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers.
Tensions briefly mounted between the defense and Judge James Linn after defense attorney Tamara Walker requested that the trial be quashed on the basis of the judge ruling out certain lines of questioning. Another lawyer complained that Linn made faces whenever the defense objected. Linn quickly denied the motion to quash the trial.
In cross-examination earlier Thursday, Allen asked Abimbola Osundairo, who worked as a backup on Empire’s Chicago set, if he had tried to get a $ 5,000 a week job as a Smolletts security. and if after being questioned by the police and released he told Smollett that he and his brother would not testify at his trial if they each received $ 1 million. Osundairo replied No sir to both.
During follow-up questioning by prosecutor Dan Webb, Osundairo said he never thought Smollett would go to the police to report the bogus attack as a true hate crime. He said Smollett told him he wanted to use it to gain media attention and that he had never lied to the Chicago police.
Olabingo Osundairo told jurors he spoke to police without a promise of immunity or as part of any favorable deal. He added: It was just to get the truth about what happened that night.
Smollett’s legal team must cast doubt on the brothers damaging testimony but it’s not easy. Abimbola Osundairo stayed true to her story during cross-examination, while denying that she had sex with Smollett or asked the actor to hire him. And much of what the Osundairos told jurors about that night appears to be corroborated by videos and other evidence.
Smolletts’ legal team questioned Olabingo Osundairo about his previous felony conviction, which he testified to on Thursday in 2012, for aggravated assault and battery. As a convicted felon, he cannot legally own a gun, but police found several guns during the search of his home after the alleged attack. The two brothers agreed that the weapons belonged to Abimbola Osundairo.
The defense said the brothers lied that Smollett organized the attack to avoid trouble for possession of guns and heroin which were also found in the house.
Abimbola Osundairo, an aspiring actor, said he and his brother accepted their roles in the fake attack because he felt indebted to Smollett for helping him in his acting career.
