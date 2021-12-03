Five Indian Youtubers Who Have Made Their Names In Bollywood Lately





Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati From gamer turned roaster turned actor, he first launched his YouTube channel named Carryminati – a games channel. He is currently one of India’s most popular YouTubers with 15 million subscribers. He recently made his debut in Ajay Devgn, star of Amitabh Bachchan Mayday, where he is said to have played his own character. What made it really interesting to me was when I heard that I had to play my own character (CarryMinati) and the way he was going to be shown on screen. I can’t wait to see how it goes, ”he said. In addition to crying, her original YouTube song Yalgaar was used in Abhishek Bachchans The big Bull. Prajakta Koli Aka Mostlysane You surely live under a rock if you haven’t heard of it or seen one of its videos on YouTube. Its largely purple content is very accessible to young people. The popular Hindi drama series Mismatched marked Koli’s Netflix debut late last year. With her growing popularity and her acting skills, the YouTuber managed to set up a big Bollywood project, Jug jug jeeyo, where she would be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan. and Kiara Advani. Bhuvan Bam Aka BB ki vines The man behind India’s first and most subscribed individual YouTube channel, Bhuvan Bam is a household name to many. A singer as well, Bhuvan also produces exclusive music videos for his channel. The BB star ki vines is also set to make her big screen debut, as it is billed as relationship drama. It would be produced by Guneet Monga, who is known for supporting some of the best content-driven films like “Gangs Of Wasseypur,” “Masaan” and “The Lunchbox” has joined Bhuvan for his next lead role. Kanan gill A stand-up comedian, Kanan has gained a decent fan base over the years, thanks to his excellent timing and sense of humor. The comedian made his Bollywood debut in the 2017 film Noor opposite Sonakshi Sinha. He became popular on YouTube, all credits go to his popular show Pretentious Movie Reviews, in which he pokes fun at 90s movies with Biswa Kalyan Rath. I used to write software and now I am working in a movie. It couldn’t be more different than that! he adds. Mallika Dua With her recent films like Indoo ki jawani, Hindi Medium and Namastey England, and Zero, she launched her own YouTube channel in 2017 and had frequently collaborated with All India Bakchod before the channel got into trouble. What most people don’t know is that I’m an actor by training. I have an acting diploma; I didn’t see myself as an actor. Just that in our film industry people don’t see comedy as a branch of acting. I maybe do a comedic role more easily than others, says Mallika. READ ALSO – Jersey Vs 83: Fans Reveal Which Sports Movie They’re Excited For!

