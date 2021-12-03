Hawkeye’s Echo actor says Jeremy Renner learned basic ASL to welcome him





Deaf actor Alaqua Cox (Echo) says her Hawkeye classmate Jeremy Renner greeted her with a compliment in American Sign Language.

Hawk Eyes Echo, played by Alaqua Cox, says she was greeted on set by her cast mates signing compliments to her, making her feel welcome. One of the latest releases from Marvel Studios, Hawk Eye dropped off the first two of six episodes in total on Disney + on November 24. The series is a continuation of the story of Clint Bartons after the events of Avengers: Endgame. This establishes Kate Bishop as part of the universe after she rises from the dangerous Ronin costume, unknowingly attracting her former enemies, forcing the couple to work together. Echo, or Maya Lopez, was introduced at the end ofHawk Eye episode 2 and episode 3 present its story. Audiences watch her grow up to be a leader in the tracksuit mafia, which searches for Ronin after killing her father. Maya’s deafness is fundamental to her character, as the whole episode shows. In several different comedic storylines, Clint Barton is deaf or hard of hearing, a storyline that was also recently added to his MCU character. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Who’s Echo: Hawkeye’s Maya Explained (Comic Book History & Origin) In an interview with Disneys D23 magazine (via The Direct), Cox reveals what it was like to join the Hawk Eye to throw. She talks about how eager she was to be on set with the other actors, given that this show marks her first professional acting job. She also expresses how her co-stars worked to make her feel welcome and included as a deaf actor: It was such an honor to work with both of them. I think they are spectacular actors, and I learned a lot from watching them work behind the scenes. I remember meeting Jeremy on my first day on set; I was a nervous wreck because it was my very first acting job. He then complimented me in American Sign Language (ASL), which comforted me. Hailee also spelled her name for me in ASL in the studio where we did our stunt workouts. I thought it was nice of them to put effort into learning basic ASL to communicate with me. It means a lot to me as a deaf person. Cox later talks about the importance of representation and praises the steps Marvel is taking to be more inclusive. She states that she so grateful to have this opportunity become a model. Maya Lopez is just the second deaf character to be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first being Lauren Ridloff’s character in Eternals, Makkari, which debuted a month ago. Having a more diverse cast and accurate portrayal is not only important for a compelling story, but also for fans to see themselves represented in the media. There is a serious lack of diverse characters in television and film, especially those played by the people they are meant to represent. This is evident within the MCU, where there has been little to no attention to various characters or castings over the past 3 phases. However, Marvel Studios is putting more effort into portraying stories of people from all walks of life throughout Phase 4, as seen in Hawk Eye. Fans can expect to see more inclusive Marvel storylines in their upcoming projects, including the Echoes spinoff series currently in development with Disney +. Next: Echo: What To Expect From The MCU’s Hawkeye Spinoff Show Source: Charger D23 (Going through The Direct) Every Kingpin Tease In Hawkeye Episode 3

About the Author Ellisha O'Donnell

(4 published articles)

Scotland-based TV / film news editor. Ellisha started writing for Screen Rant in 2021.

