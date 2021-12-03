West Wing’s Josh Malina asks Hollywood to “cancel Mel Gibson”

Josh Malina and Mel Gibson Photo: Matt winkelmeyer (Getty Images), John phillips (Getty Images)

Hollywood can’t seem to leave Mel Gibson. Last month the actor, known for his racist and anti-Semitic outbursts and a battery charge against his ex-girlfriend, would have started talks to lead Lethal weapon 5. Prior to that, Lionsgate hired him for a John wick spin off, tarnishing this impressive track record of franchises. So that begs the question, what does Mel Gibson have in Hollywood?

But it’s probably easier than that. As west wing actor Joshua Mandel puts it in a new essay for AtlanticIf Gibson is back to helm the latest installment in this beloved franchise, maybe it’s time to stop publishing thoughtful articles on the power of culture cancellation. Because while he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist.

Malina brings up a few good points (aside from that claim that the anti-racist and progressive left often seems to tolerate and, at times, produce anti-Semitism, you can get the man out of West wing, but you can’t take West wing out of man). But the big question remains, why does Hollywood keep giving Mel Gibson so many chances?

The actor, known for his roles in Sports evening and The Big Bang Theory, accuses Hollywood, especially Warner Bros., of remaining an accomplice to Gibson because Jews don’t matter.

The fact that this doesn’t seem to bother the executives of Warner Bros. makes me wonder if, for them, the Jews do not count like the comic of David Baddiel in his book of the same name. Baddiel, a British Jew, argues that polite society treats anti-Semitism as a semi-acceptable form of prejudice. And what is most exasperating and confusing is that the anti-racist and progressive left often seem to tolerate it and, at times, produce it. It breaks my heart to wonder how many Jews must have been part of the process that led to the announcement of Warner Bros.

It probably won’t be news to anyone reading this, but Gibson has a long, intense, and largely unapologetic history of anti-Semitism, racism, and misogyny. There was time he launched a racist tirade against the mother of his child, telling her that he wished her to be sexually aassaulted. And who could forget when he had an anti-Semitic fit after being arrested for impaired driving? Or, when he was ironically developing a Macabees movie before screenwriter Joe Eszterhaus wrote a nine-page open letter accusing Gibson of referring to Jews as Hebes, crooks and Jews. What about the time he hurled similar insults at Winona Ryder?

For his part, in 2016, Gibson wondered aloud about the Variety Podcast, I don’t understand why after 10 years it’s a problem [] Surely if I was really what they say I was, some sort of hater, there would be evidence of actions somewhere. He went on to say that it was perfectly reasonable to do so:

It was an unfortunate incident. I was charged and angry and stopped. I was illegally recorded by an unscrupulous policeman who was never prosecuted for this crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of the good calling him the press. So unfair. I guess like I am, I am not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.

In the exhausting conversation about cancellation culture, the context flattens out. Many empathize with someone who told their ex-girlfriend he was going Burn that damn house, but blow me up first because they might lose work because of their actions. But what about the people who have to work for and with him? As a director, he is responsible for his crew, including Jews and people of color. Would they be able to trust the manager to create a safe and fair working environment knowing that he believes Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world?

Malina is well aware of how much this try is likely to damage her career. I’m writing this knowing it’s more likely that the Warner Bros. boycots Joshua Malina as Mel Gibson. Unfortunately, he’s probably right. Meanwhile, it’s only a matter of time before Gibsons next big break.

