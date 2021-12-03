Vir Das introduces Whitney Cummings to Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom – The New Indian Express





Through PTI MUMBAI: In a video that went viral on social media, comedian Vir Das introduced American actor Whitney Cummings to the fandom of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Das recently appeared on Cummings’ Good For You podcast and their interaction led them to Khan and his popularity in India as well as around the world. As Cummings searched for Khan and retrieved his photo from the internet, Das said, “He’s pretty much the biggest star in the world. As in terms of everything. In terms of fan base, in terms of reach, in terms of everything. Like every Sunday, he will have 10,000 people waiting in front of his house. “ Das went on to explain why Khan, who is often referred to as King Khan, is popular among the masses, especially women. “He’s like the romantic leader. Nobody loves a woman like Shah Rukh loves a woman. It’s something you’ll find people saying,” the comedian told Cummings. When Cummings asked if Khan’s charismatic personality was also a reason for his popularity, Das replied, “It’s his charisma. Plus, her story is really good. the story of the king of the world. I think people identify with that. “ The comedian went on to tell a story of his own interactions with the superstar when he wrote jokes for the actor for an awards show. “Our version of the Oscars, I used to write jokes for that and he used to animate it. Like you’re at his house and just want to throw jokes at the guy. then he never listened to you. He “I would go on and do his version of the joke and it would always be better. No one has ever done that … So, behind the scenes, you say to yourself “that was good”. You know he’s so good. He’s that smart, ”Das recalled in the podcast, which was released on Nov. 18, although the SRK-related snippet went viral today. Khan has been absent from the movies for the past three years following the dismal performance of his 2018 film “Zero”. But he will soon star in “Pathan” by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also collaborating with filmmakers Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani for their next films.

